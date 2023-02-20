Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Falloon scores 2 in Tri-City Storm's win over Sioux Falls Stampede

The Tri-City Storm beat the hosting Sioux Falls Stampede 4-2 on Sunday.

February 19, 2023 07:04 PM

The Storm tied it up 1-1 with a goal from August Falloon halfway through the first period.

The Storm's Trevor Connelly took the lead late into the first, assisted by Dane Dowiak .

The Storm scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Storm have now racked up four straight road wins.

Coming up:

The Stampede are set to face Lincoln at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center, while the Storm face Sioux City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center. Both games will be played on Friday.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.