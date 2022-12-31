Emerson scores 2 in Chicago Steel's win over Green Bay Gamblers

The Chicago Steel bested the visiting Green Bay Gamblers 4-1 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Gamblers took the lead when Josh Player scored the first goal assisted by Peter Kramer and Jimmy Clark .

In the second period, Jake Livanavage scored a goal, assisted by Michael Emerson and Nicholas Moldenhauer , making the score 1-1.

The Steel made it 2-1 halfway through when Charlie Major scored, assisted by Thor Byfuglien and Hunter Hady .

The Steel increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Michael Emerson beat the goalie, assisted by Nicholas Moldenhauer and Jake Livanavage.

The Steel increased the lead to 4-1 with 50 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Michael Emerson, assisted by Mick Thompson and Nicholas Moldenhauer.

The Steel chalked up five straight home wins.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Green Bay at Resch Center.