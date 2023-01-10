SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Eiserman, Pohlkamp, Spicer named USHL Players of the Week

Cole Eiserman scored twice and assisted on another in a game against Youngstown on Jan. 7. He has 19 points (11 goals) on the season in 15 games.

Cole Eiserman.jpg
Cole Eiserman
Contributed / USA Hockey
By The Rink Live
January 09, 2023
With three goals on five shots and a pair of assists, Cole Eiserman of the USNTDP was named the USHL Forward of the Week, joined by Cedar Rapids' Eric Pohlkamp as defenseman of the week and Waterloo's Jack Spicer as goaltender of the week.

Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass. / Minnesota) scored twice and assisted on another in a game against Youngstown on Jan. 7. He has 19 points (11 goals) on the season in 15 games.

Pohlkamp (Baxter, Minn., Bemidji State) scored twice and had the game-winner in a 3-2 win over Madison Jan. 6. He also had an assist in a home-and-home series sweep against the Capitols. He leads all USHL defensemen in scoring with 29 points (10 goals) this season.

Spicer (Rockville, Md. / uncommitted) got the start in all three games over three days for the Black Hawks. He went 3-0 (4-2 and 4-3 wins over Sioux City and 7-3 over Tri-City). He registered 24, 31 and 25 saves, respectively, in those games. He improved his record to 12-4-0 with a 2.51 goals against average and a .907 save percentage on the season.

