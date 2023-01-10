Eiserman, Pohlkamp, Spicer named USHL Players of the Week

With three goals on five shots and a pair of assists, Cole Eiserman of the USNTDP was named the USHL Forward of the Week, joined by Cedar Rapids' Eric Pohlkamp as defenseman of the week and Waterloo's Jack Spicer as goaltender of the week.

Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass. / Minnesota) scored twice and assisted on another in a game against Youngstown on Jan. 7. He has 19 points (11 goals) on the season in 15 games.

Death. Taxes. Eric Pohlkamp scoring on the powerplay. His sixth PPG and ninth overall this year. Kid seriously needs to be looked at as an overage selection in the #2023NHLDraft @RidertownUSA pic.twitter.com/onEm2SJj55 — Ryan Sikes (@ryan_sikes10) January 7, 2023

Pohlkamp (Baxter, Minn., Bemidji State) scored twice and had the game-winner in a 3-2 win over Madison Jan. 6. He also had an assist in a home-and-home series sweep against the Capitols. He leads all USHL defensemen in scoring with 29 points (10 goals) this season.

Spicer (Rockville, Md. / uncommitted) got the start in all three games over three days for the Black Hawks. He went 3-0 (4-2 and 4-3 wins over Sioux City and 7-3 over Tri-City). He registered 24, 31 and 25 saves, respectively, in those games. He improved his record to 12-4-0 with a 2.51 goals against average and a .907 save percentage on the season.