Dubuque's Ryan St. Louis rides 8-point weekend to Player of the Week honors

The USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening.

Dubuque forward Ryan St. Louis, Green Bay defenseman Bodie Nobes and Waterloo goaltender Emmett Croteau took home the respective honors for Week 28.

It’s the first weekly honor of the season for both St. Louis and Nobes and the second for Croteau.

St. Louis continued his torrid stretch of hockey this weekend with three goals and eight points over Dubuque’s three games. The Fighting Saints defeated Muskegon on Thursday, 4-3, and Madison on Friday, 5-3, before falling to Madison on Saturday, 6-3.

Dubuque clinched a playoff spot for a 12th consecutive season with those four points and with five games left, Dubuque is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with 64 points.

Individually, St. Louis recorded three-point nights on Thursday (1-2-3) and Friday (2-1-3) and finished the weekend off with two assists on Saturday.

“He stepped up this weekend when we needed him too,” Dubuque head coach Kirk MacDonald told The Rink Live. “When you’re trying to clinch a playoff spot you need your best players to step up, and he’s a big reason why we got it done.”

St. Louis leads Dubuque in nearly every offensive category. The Brown commit also ranks sixth in the USHL with 68 points and his 28 goals are tied for 12th in the league.

St. Louis has 12 points (7-5-12) over his last five games.

“He’s led the way for us and offensively he’s been great,” MacDonald said. “Really anything we’ve asked he’s done on both sides of the puck. He’s the first one over the boards on power play, penalty kill and he plays every situation five-on-five for us.

“His confidence has been building all year but I think he’s just taking another step at this time of year and that’s a credit to him.”

St. Louis wasn’t the only one creating offense around the league this weeken — and it wasn’t limited to just forwards, either.

Bodie Nobes had the best offensive showing of his season Saturday with a hat trick in Green Bay’s 8-3 win over Muskegon.

Nobes, who now has 10 goals and 15 points through 57 games this season, was also a plus-4 Saturday. It was the rookie defenseman’s first career multi-goal game.

"Bodie had a great weekend and he's an unbelievable person," Green Bay head coach Mike Leone told The Rink Live. "He fits what we want to be and he's been through a lot.

"He was supposed to go to Penticton, but he took a chance on us and he's been a great person to have in our room. He's a leader and on the ice he can really skate, he can defend and you see he can chip in and get rewarded (offensively) too. He's a competitive kid and he's willing to do anything for his teammates."

The Maine commit became the ninth Gambler to reach a double-digit goal total this season.

Green Bay also clinched a playoff spot this past weekend, its first since 2018. The Gamblers are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with 66 points and will play in Dubuque on Tuesday.

Rounding out this week’s group is Croteau, who won both of his starts and has won eight of his last 10.

Croteau allowed five goals on Friday night. However, the Clarkson commit stopped 58 of the 64 shots he saw on the weekend and led Waterloo to a pair of wins over Sioux Falls and Fargo.

The Black Hawks couldn’t have asked for a much better response to those five goals as Croteau made 38 saves Saturday night in a 2-1 overtime win over Fargo.

.@GarrettSchifsky scored in overtime, Griffin Erdman had a goal and an assist, and @emmcroteau made 32 saves to give the Black Hawks a big weekend finish.https://t.co/kb7AINCRET — Waterloo Black Hawks (@BlckHawksHockey) April 9, 2023

Waterloo won five of their seven games against the Force this season, four of which required overtime or a shootout. Croteau was between the pipes for four of those wins and has held one of the league’s top offenses to just seven goals.

The Montreal pick (2022 sixth round, 162nd overall) was also named the USHL’s Goalie of the Week in Week 25 after back-stopping Waterloo to a pair of wins in Fargo.

“When Emmett is at his best, he’s poised, he’s calm and I think as of late he’s really been a rock for us,” Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said last month. “I think his game has gotten better and better over the course of this season and he’s really rounding his game into form lately."

Croteau is now 15-10-0-0 on the season with a .914 save percentage and 2.60 GAA. His 15 wins rank 12th in the USHL and he’s tied for second in save percentage and fourth in GAA.