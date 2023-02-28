Dubuque's Burkholder, Tri-City's Dowiak and Youngstown's Fowler take home USHL weekly honors

The USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. Tri-City forward Dane Dowiak, Dubuque defenseman Max Burkholder and Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler took home the respective honors for Week 22.

It’s the first, second and fifth weekly honor of the season for Dowiak, Burkholder and Fowler respectively.

Here are the USHL Players of the Week for the 22nd week of action.#StarsRise | https://t.co/re8lWhMjlf pic.twitter.com/F2pN9Kchtf — USHL (@USHL) February 27, 2023

Fowler, a Boston College commit, leads the USHL with five shutouts and has won 15 of his last 18 starts.

The Floridian goaltender won two of his three starts this weekend and turned aside 76 of the 82 shots fired his way. Fowler backstopped the Phantoms to a 4-1 win Thursday night in the outdoor Cleveland Classic and made 35 saves on Friday in a shootout win against Cedar Rapids.

Fowler is now 18-8-3-1 this season with a 2.36 goals against average and .921 save percentage. He ranks second in the USHL in both categories.

As for Burkholder, the Colorado College commit scored a pair of goals and was a plus-2 in Dubuque’s weekend sweep of Madison.

The third-year defenseman has 14 goals and 37 points in 43 games this season. His 14 goals are tied for the most amongst USHL defensemen while his 37 points rank third.

Although Dubuque is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, Kirk MacDonald’s club is just three points behind the USNTDP and seven points back of Green Bay and Youngstown with a game in-hand.

Dubuque will host Chicago Tuesday night followed by a home-and-home with Des Moines this weekend.

Rounding out the group is Dowiak, a left-shot forward from Wexford, Pennsylvania. The Penn State commit has quietly put together a strong second season in the USHL and has 21 points (7-14-21) in 39 games for the Tri-City Storm.

Dowiak recorded a pair of assists on Friday and had a goal and three assists on Saturday in Tri-City’s wins over Sioux City. The six-point weekend gives Dowiak points in four straight games and he has eight points (1-7-8) in that stretch.

Tri-City has won four straight and the Storm have earned points in five straight. Anthony Noreen’s squad has climbed to fourth in the Western Conference, just four points behind Lincoln.

Tri-City will host Sioux Falls for a pair of games this weekend at the Viaero Center in Kearney, Nebraska.