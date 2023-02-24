Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Dubuque goaltender Marcus Brännman announces commitment to Michigan

Dubuque's Brännman continues successful first season in North America and "super excited" to become a Wolverine

Marcus Brannman.JPG
Dubuque goaltender Marcus Brännman announced his commitment to Michigan Wednesday afternoon. Brännman is currently second in the USHL with five shutouts. “Marcus has earned this opportunity with hard work, dedication to his craft, and never wavering belief in himself,” Dubuque general manager Kalle Larson said.
Contributed / Stephen Gassman, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
February 23, 2023 06:12 PM

DUBUQUE, Iowa – It was love at first sight when Dubuque goaltender Marcus Brännman first stepped on Michigan’s campus last week.

That campus is now his future home as Brännman announced his commitment to the University of Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

“It just felt like home and I got a good feeling right away,” Brännman told The Rink Live. “I had looked at some other colleges lately but I just fell in love with Michigan. I’m super excited.”

Brännman becomes the second Michigan commit on Dubuque’s roster and is slated to join the Wolverines next fall. Forward Mikey Burchill, who committed to Michigan in November, being the other.

The Bromma, Sweden native has been one of the USHL’s top goaltenders this season and ranks eighth, sixth and second respectively in wins (14), save percentage (.907) and shutouts (4).

“Marcus has been great for us all season and this is a great opportunity for him, so we’re all excited,” Dubuque head coach Kirk MacDonald said. “He’s earned everything he’s gotten this season, whether it’s been with us, the Swedish national team, or now with Michigan.

“He’s such a hard worker and he certainly deserves it.”

Brännman joins a Michigan program that has been among the nation's best in recent years. Michigan is currently fourth in both major polls and Brännman said the "chance to be on a winning team" was a big factor in his decision. Along with the relationship he's built with Michigan's staff.

As for this season specifically, Brännman won eight of nine starts in a stretch from Nov. 26 through Jan. 21 and also posted back-to-back shutouts against Green Bay earlier this month.

The rookie netminder has started 25 of Duqubue’s 41 games this season and is a big reason why the Fighting Saints are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

“It’s been a lot of fun playing here,” Brännman said. “Our team has been really good and everyone has been really good to me. So I’ve enjoyed it.”

“At the start of the year there were a lot of unknowns, quite frankly, but he’s honestly forced us to keep playing him because of the way he’s played and competed,” MacDonald added. “He’s a guy that had a lot of success (in Sweden) and it’s been nothing but positives since he’s been here.

“He makes saves with how much he competes and he’s a guy that just gives you a chance every night.”

Marcus Brannman 2.JPG
Standing at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Brännman finds himself on the rather small end of today's goaltenders. MacDonald compared him to Nashville’s Juuse Saros and said “Marcus might be undersized, but he competes his tail off every night to make up for it. His angles are really good, his reads are good, and he’s really good at anticipating the play.”
Contributed / Stephen Gassman, Dubuque Fighting Saints

MacDonald and Dubuque general manager Kalle Larsson selected Brännman in the 10th round (142nd overall) of the 2021 USHL Phase II Draft. Brännman spent the past three seasons playing in Örebro before arriving in Dubuque in September.

Brännman also represented his home country this past January in the World Junior Championships.

This has been his first season in North America, which brings adjustments for any player both on and off the ice.

From navigating the smaller rink to his angles, or even his ability to play the puck, MacDonald has been impressed with how his goaltender has handled everything and continued to develop throughout the season.

Brännman feels he's handled the adjustment well too.

“It’s different hockey than back home in Sweden but I think I’ve adjusted well and I think that has a lot to do with our team too,” he said. “It was a little hard at the beginning (off the ice) but I think my billet family has been awesome.

"I’ve gotten used to everything and It didn’t take too long to get comfortable.”

As for what’s next, Brännman wants to hoist a Clark Cup in the spring and add some more hardware to his collection in Ann Arbor.

His eventual goal is to play in the NHL, which has been his dream since he first started playing hockey. Brännman played soccer growing up but said he instantly fell in love with hockey when he started as an 8-year-old.

Brännman used to stand in front of his TV and try to imitate Viktor Fasth, who played for his favorite team, AIK IF, and Henrik Lundqvist - two of the goalies he “wanted to be like someday.”

He hopes committing to Michigan is the next step towards accomplishing that goal.

No matter where his future takes him, the Swedish netminder has made quite the impression in Dubuque.

“He’s gained a lot of respect from his teammates because of how hard he works and he’s really fit in with our group,” MacDonald said. “He’s really been a joy to coach this season and he’s someone that we all have a lot of confidence in.

“We’re looking forward to having him the rest of this season and (Michigan is) getting a good one.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
