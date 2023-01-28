Dubuque Fighting Saints' winning run ended after game against Team USA

The Dubuque Fighting Saints' run of five straight wins ended on the road against Team USA. Friday's game at USA Hockey Arena finished 5-4 after drama in overtime.

Team USA's James Hagens scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Team USA took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from James Hagens. Lucas Van Vliet and Max Plante assisted.

The Team USA increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kamil Bednarik in the first period, assisted by EJ Emery and Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen.

The Team USA scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Jayden Jubenvill narrowed the gap to 4-3 in the third period, assisted by Noah Powell .

Michael Burchill tied the game 4-4 seven minutes later. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, James Hagens scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Cole Eiserman and EJ Emery.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.