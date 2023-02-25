Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Dubuque Fighting Saints win at home against Madison Capitols

The Dubuque Fighting Saints won when they visited the Madison Capitols on Friday. The final score was 5-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:44 PM

The Fighting Saints took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Riley Stuart . Cole Helm assisted.

The Fighting Saints took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Riley Stuart . Cole Helm assisted.

The Fighting Saints' Max Burkholder increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Jake Sondreal and James Reeder .

The Capitols narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a minute left into the first when Andrew Kuzma scored, assisted by Peter Cisar .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Fighting Saints led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Matt McGroarty narrowed the gap to 5-2 early in the third period.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.

