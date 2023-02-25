Dubuque Fighting Saints win at home against Madison Capitols

The Dubuque Fighting Saints won when they visited the Madison Capitols on Friday. The final score was 5-2.

The Fighting Saints took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Riley Stuart . Cole Helm assisted.

The Fighting Saints' Max Burkholder increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Jake Sondreal and James Reeder .

The Capitols narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a minute left into the first when Andrew Kuzma scored, assisted by Peter Cisar .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Fighting Saints led 5-1 going in to the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt McGroarty narrowed the gap to 5-2 early in the third period.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.