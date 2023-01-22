Dubuque Fighting Saints win and continue run
The Waterloo Black Hawks were no wrench in the works for the winning machine the Dubuque Fighting Saints, who won again at home on Saturday. The game finished 3-2 and Dubuque now has five straight wins, while Waterloo's run of seven games without defeat was ended.
Dubuque's Ryan St. Louis scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting Black Hawks opened strong, early in the game with Miko Matikka scoring in the first period.
The Fighting Saints tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Nils Juntorp scored, assisted by Noah Powell and Max Montes .
The Fighting Saints made it 2-1 five minutes into the period when Noah Powell beat the goalie, assisted by Max Burkholder .
Seven minutes into the period, Owen Baker scored a goal, assisted by Sam Rinzel , making the score 2-2.
The Fighting Saints took the lead with 23 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Ryan St. Louis, assisted by Michael Burchill and Fisher Scott .
The Fighting Saints have now won five games in a row.
Next up:
Both teams play on Friday, with the Fighting Saints hosting the Team USA at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena, and the Black Hawks playing the Stars at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.