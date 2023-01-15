Dubuque Fighting Saints win against Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders' home game against the Dubuque Fighting Saints ran into overtime on Saturday. Dubuque snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.

Dubuque's Jake Sondreal scored the game-winning goal.

The RoughRiders took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jacob Kraft . Dylan Hryckowian assisted.

The Fighting Saints' Lucas St. Louis tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Michael Burchill and Max Montes .

The Fighting Saints scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Andy Moore tied it up 3-3 early in the third period. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:14 before Jake Sondreal scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by James Reeder .

Next games:

On Friday, the RoughRiders will host Green Bay at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center and the Fighting Saints will host Des Moines at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.