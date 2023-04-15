Dubuque Fighting Saints win 6-2 at home against Chicago Steel

The Dubuque Fighting Saints won at home on Friday, handing the Chicago Steel a defeat 6-2.

The hosting Fighting Saints took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Oliver Moberg . Fisher Scott and Max Burkholder assisted.

The Fighting Saints' Ryan St. Louis increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by James Reeder .

The Steel's Jack Harvey narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Christopher Delaney .

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the first when Gavin Cornforth scored.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Fighting Saints led 6-2 going in to the third period.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Chicago at Fox Valley Ice Arena.