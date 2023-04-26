Dubuque Fighting Saints tie series winning over Green Bay Gamblers

The Dubuque Fighting Saints tied the series against the Green Bay Gamblers after a 5-2 win on the road. The series is now tied at 1-1 and the next game will be the decider.

The visiting Fighting Saints took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Max Montes . Owen Michaels and Theo Wallberg assisted.

The Fighting Saints' Brayden Morrison increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Gavin Cornforth and Shawn O'Donnell .

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 3-0 with a minute left into the first when James Reeder scored, assisted by Owen Michaels and Ryan St. Louis .

The Gamblers narrowed the gap to 3-1 with a goal from Raimonds Vitolins late in the first, assisted by Barrett Hall and Austin Oravetz .

The Fighting Saints scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Next games:

The teams play each other again for Game 3 on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.