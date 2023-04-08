Dubuque Fighting Saints pull ahead in the third to defeat Madison Capitols

The Dubuque Fighting Saints were victorious on the road against the Madison Capitols. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Dubuque pulled away in the third, winning the game 5-3.

The Capitols took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jack Brandt . Matt McGroarty and Nathan Lewis assisted.

The Capitols increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Max Nagel found the back of the net.

Fighting Saints' James Reeder tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Jake Sondreal assisted.

The Fighting Saints made it 2-2 with a goal from Ryan St. Louis .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fighting Saints took the lead, after only 39 seconds into the third period when Noah Powell scored, assisted by Gavin Cornforth and Jayden Jubenvill .

Ryan St. Louis increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later.

William Felicio narrowed the gap to 4-3 two minutes later, assisted by Oliver Flynn and Finn Brink .

Max Montes increased the lead to 5-3 late into the third period assisted by Owen Michaels and Ryan St. Louis.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Dubuque at Dubuque Ice Arena.