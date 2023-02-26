Dubuque Fighting Saints grab extra point vs. Madison Capitols in overtime
The Madison Capitols and the visiting Dubuque Fighting Saints tied 3-3 in regulation on Saturday. Dubuque beat Madison in overtime 4-3.
Dubuque's Jake Sondreal scored the game-winning goal.
The Capitols opened strong, right after the puck drop with Landen Gunderson scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Trey Ausmus and Nathan Lewis .
Tyler Grahme scored early into the second period.
Peter Cisar then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 3-0. Brendan Lamb assisted.
The Fighting Saints made it 3-1 with a goal from Ryan St. Louis .
The Fighting Saints' Max Burkholder narrowed the gap again, assisted by Jake Sondreal at 2:55 into the third period.
The Fighting Saints tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Max Montes netted one.
Just over one minutes in, Jake Sondreal scored the game-winner for the road team.
Next up:
The Fighting Saints play against Chicago on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena. The Capitols will face Chicago on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.