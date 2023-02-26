Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Dubuque Fighting Saints grab extra point vs. Madison Capitols in overtime

The Madison Capitols and the visiting Dubuque Fighting Saints tied 3-3 in regulation on Saturday. Dubuque beat Madison in overtime 4-3.

img_500260313_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 10:01 PM

The Madison Capitols and the visiting Dubuque Fighting Saints tied 3-3 in regulation on Saturday. Dubuque beat Madison in overtime 4-3.

Dubuque's Jake Sondreal scored the game-winning goal.

The Capitols opened strong, right after the puck drop with Landen Gunderson scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Trey Ausmus and Nathan Lewis .

Tyler Grahme scored early into the second period.

Peter Cisar then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 3-0. Brendan Lamb assisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fighting Saints made it 3-1 with a goal from Ryan St. Louis .

The Fighting Saints' Max Burkholder narrowed the gap again, assisted by Jake Sondreal at 2:55 into the third period.

The Fighting Saints tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Max Montes netted one.

Just over one minutes in, Jake Sondreal scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next up:

The Fighting Saints play against Chicago on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena. The Capitols will face Chicago on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Marcus Brannman.JPG
USHL
Dubuque goaltender Marcus Brännman announces commitment to Michigan
February 23, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Isaac Gordon.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: RoughRiders execute trade, pair of college commitments and USHL prepares for Cleveland Classic
February 23, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0866a.jpg
USHL
Chicago's Celebrini, Fargo's Marinov take home another USHL weekly honor along with Lincoln's Buckberger
February 20, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine