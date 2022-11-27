Dubuque Fighting Saints grab extra point vs. Des Moines Buccaneers in overtime

The Dubuque Fighting Saints and the visiting Des Moines Buccaneers tied 3-3 in regulation on Saturday. Dubuque beat Des Moines in overtime 4-3.

Dubuque's Max Burkholder scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Max Burkholder. Caelum Dick assisted.

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Gavin Cornforth with a minute left into the first, assisted by Riley Stuart and Noah Powell.

Lubomir Kupco scored midway through the second period, assisted by Jak Vaarwerk and Michael Bevilacqua.

Late, Lubomir Kupco scored a goal, assisted by Davis Borozinskis, making the score 2-2.

Max Burkholder took the lead in the third period, assisted by Ryan St. Louis and Nils Juntorp.

The Buccaneers tied the score 3-3 with 01.27 remaining of the third period after a goal from Carter Batchelder, assisted by Jak Vaarwerk and Talon Sigurdson.

In overtime, it took 2:12 before Max Burkholder scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Fighting Saints hosting the RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena and the Buccaneers visiting the Storm at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.