Dubuque Fighting Saints grab extra point vs. Chicago Steel in overtime
The Dubuque Fighting Saints and the visiting Chicago Steel tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Dubuque beat Chicago in overtime 4-3.
Dubuque's James Reeder scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Max Montes. Max Burkholder assisted.
The Fighting Saints' Noah Powell increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Jake Sondreal and Shawn O'Donnell.
Mack Celebrini scored early into the second period, assisted by Michael Emerson.
Jayden Perron then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-2.
Ryan St. Louis took the lead early in the third period.
Charlie Major tied the game 3-3 five minutes later, assisted by Christopher Delaney. With this tie the game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 2:33 before James Reeder scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Oliver Moberg and William Staring.
Next games:
The Fighting Saints are set to face Des Moines at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena, while the Steel face Green Bay at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center. Both games are set for Saturday.