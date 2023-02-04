Dubuque Fighting Saints got a shutout against Green Bay Gamblers

The Dubuque Fighting Saints picked up a decisive home win against the Green Bay Gamblers. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The Fighting Saints first took the lead, after only 37 seconds into the second period, with a goal from Max Burkholder , assisted by Ryan St. Louis .

Cole Helm increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period, assisted by Ryan St. Louis and William Staring.

The Fighting Saints made it 3-0 when Ryan St. Louis found the back of the net, assisted by William Staring late in the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.