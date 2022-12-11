Dubuque Fighting Saints got a shut out against Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The Dubuque Fighting Saints picked up a decisive road win against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The Fighting Saints took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Nils Juntorp . Michael Burchill assisted.

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Max Montes beat the goalie.

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 3-0 three minutes into the period when Noah Powell netted one, assisted by Riley Stuart .

Late, Nils Juntorp scored a goal, assisted by Theo Wallberg and Michael Burchill, making the score 4-0.

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Michael Burchill found the back of the net, assisted by Max Montes. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next up:

On Saturday, the RoughRiders will host the Black Hawks at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena and the Fighting Saints will play against the Buccaneers at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.