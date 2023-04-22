Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Dubuque Fighting Saints couldn't stop star-studded Waterloo Black Hawks from winning

The Dubuque Fighting Saints and the Waterloo Black Hawks met on Friday. Waterloo came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-1.

img_500274826_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:36 PM

The Black Hawks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Griffin Erdman . Myles Hilman and Owen Baker assisted.

Ryan St. Louis scored early in the second period, assisted by James Reeder and Fisher Scott .

The Black Hawks made it 2-1 with a goal from Caden Brown .

Gennadi Chaly increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Miko Matikka .

Griffin Erdman increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third assisted by Owen Baker.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
