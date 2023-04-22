Dubuque Fighting Saints couldn't stop star-studded Waterloo Black Hawks from winning
The Dubuque Fighting Saints and the Waterloo Black Hawks met on Friday. Waterloo came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-1.
The Black Hawks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Griffin Erdman . Myles Hilman and Owen Baker assisted.
Ryan St. Louis scored early in the second period, assisted by James Reeder and Fisher Scott .
The Black Hawks made it 2-1 with a goal from Caden Brown .
Gennadi Chaly increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Miko Matikka .
Griffin Erdman increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third assisted by Owen Baker.
Next up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.