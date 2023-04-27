Dubuque Fighting Saints clinch the series against Green Bay Gamblers

The 3-2 win on the road sealed the series for the Dubuque Fighting Saints against the Green Bay Gamblers. The result means Dubuque won in 2-1 games.

The hosting Gamblers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Aidan Park . James Duerr and Mykhailo Danylov assisted.

The Fighting Saints' Ryan St. Louis tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Max Burkholder .

The Fighting Saints made it 2-1 early in the second period when Caelum Dick beat the goalie, assisted by Michael Barron and Michael Burchill .

Owen Michaels then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1.

Bodie Nobes narrowed the gap to 3-2 halfway through the third period.