Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Dubuque Fighting Saints clinch the series against Green Bay Gamblers

The 3-2 win on the road sealed the series for the Dubuque Fighting Saints against the Green Bay Gamblers. The result means Dubuque won in 2-1 games.

img_500275820_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:35 PM

The 3-2 win on the road sealed the series for the Dubuque Fighting Saints against the Green Bay Gamblers. The result means Dubuque won in 2-1 games.

The hosting Gamblers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Aidan Park . James Duerr and Mykhailo Danylov assisted.

The Fighting Saints' Ryan St. Louis tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Max Burkholder .

The Fighting Saints made it 2-1 early in the second period when Caelum Dick beat the goalie, assisted by Michael Barron and Michael Burchill .

Owen Michaels then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bodie Nobes narrowed the gap to 3-2 halfway through the third period.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.