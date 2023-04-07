Dubuque Fighting Saints beat Muskegon Lumberjacks in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Dubuque Fighting Saints won 4-3 at home against the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Thursday.

The hosting Fighting Saints opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Michael Burchill scoring within the first minute, goal assisted by Owen Michaels and Ryan St. Louis .

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ryan St. Louis scored, assisted by Max Burkholder .

The Lumberjacks narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period when Ethan Fredericks scored the first goal.

The Lumberjacks' Ethan Whitcomb tied the game 2-2 late in the first period, assisted by Joe Connor and Sacha Boisvert .

The Fighting Saints took the lead with a goal from Max Burkholder late into the first, assisted by Max Montes and Theo Wallberg .

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Fighting Saints led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Ethan Whitcomb narrowed the gap to 4-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Matvei Gridin and Nicholas Rexine .

Next up:

Next up, the Fighting Saints face Madison at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena. The Lumberjacks take on Green Bay on the road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center. Both games are set for on Friday.