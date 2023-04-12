Sponsored By
Dubuque Fighting Saints beat Green Bay Gamblers – Sondreal scores 2

The Dubuque Fighting Saints bested the visiting Green Bay Gamblers 4-2 on Tuesday.

The Dubuque Fighting Saints bested the visiting Green Bay Gamblers 4-2 on Tuesday.

The hosting Fighting Saints took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Brayden Morrison . Gavin Cornforth and Riley Stuart assisted.

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Jake Sondreal netted one, assisted by Max Burkholder and Noah Powell .

The Fighting Saints made it 3-0 with a goal from Caelum Dick .

Matthew DiMarsico narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Mykhailo Danylov and Jacob Martin .

Jake Sondreal increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Max Montes and Max Burkholder.

Will Zellers narrowed the gap to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Mykhailo Danylov and Josh Player .

The Fighting Saints were whistled for seven penalties, while the Gamblers received six penalties.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Fighting Saints will host the Steel at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena, and the Gamblers will visit the Team USA at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.

