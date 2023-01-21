Dubuque Fighting Saints beat Des Moines Buccaneers and continue winning run

The game between the Dubuque Fighting Saints and the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday finished 2-1. The result means Dubuque has four straight wins.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ryan St. Louis . Jayden Jubenvill and Max Burkholder assisted.

The Fighting Saints' Jake Sondreal increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by James Reeder and Oliver Moberg .

Joey Muldowney narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the third period, assisted by Jak Vaarwerk and Christian Kocsis .

Next up, the Fighting Saints face Waterloo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena, while the Buccaneers face Chicago on the road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena. Both games will be played on on Saturday.