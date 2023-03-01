Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Dubuque Fighting Saints beat Chicago Steel in overtime

The Dubuque Fighting Saints hosted the Chicago Steel in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Dubuque prevailed. The final score was 5-4.

img_500261457_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 28, 2023 10:00 PM

Dubuque's William Staring scored the game-winning goal.

Dubuque's William Staring scored the game-winning goal.

The Fighting Saints opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Jayden Jubenvill scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Nils Juntorp .

The Steel tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Nicholas Moldenhauer scored, assisted by Quinn Finley .

The Fighting Saints' William Staring took the lead in the first period, assisted by Ryan St. Louis .

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first period when Max Burkholder scored, assisted by Max Montes and Owen Michaels .

Two goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Nicholas Moldenhauer took the lead early into the third period.

Ryan St. Louis tied the game 4-4 three minutes later, assisted by William Staring and Michael Burchill . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:41 before William Staring scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jake Sondreal .

The Fighting Saints were called for six penalties, while the Steel received seven penalties.

Next games:

The Fighting Saints travel to Des Moines on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena. The Steel will face Madison on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
