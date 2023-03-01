Dubuque Fighting Saints beat Chicago Steel in overtime

The Dubuque Fighting Saints hosted the Chicago Steel in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Dubuque prevailed. The final score was 5-4.

Dubuque's William Staring scored the game-winning goal.

The Fighting Saints opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Jayden Jubenvill scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Nils Juntorp .

The Steel tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Nicholas Moldenhauer scored, assisted by Quinn Finley .

The Fighting Saints' William Staring took the lead in the first period, assisted by Ryan St. Louis .

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first period when Max Burkholder scored, assisted by Max Montes and Owen Michaels .

Two goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Nicholas Moldenhauer took the lead early into the third period.

Ryan St. Louis tied the game 4-4 three minutes later, assisted by William Staring and Michael Burchill . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:41 before William Staring scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jake Sondreal .

The Fighting Saints were called for six penalties, while the Steel received seven penalties.

Next games:

The Fighting Saints travel to Des Moines on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena. The Steel will face Madison on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.