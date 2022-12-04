Dubuque Fighting Saints beat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and continue winning run

The game between the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday finished 5-3. The result means Dubuque has four straight wins.

The Fighting Saints opened strong, with Shawn O'Donnell scoring early into the first period, assisted by James Reeder .

The RoughRiders tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Riley Fitzgerald struck, assisted by Martins Lavins .

The Fighting Saints took the lead with a goal from Owen Michaels in the middle of the first, assisted by Ryan St. Louis .

The Fighting Saints scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Zaccharya Wisdom narrowed the gap to 5-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jacob Kraft .

The RoughRiders narrowed the gap again with a goal from Jacob Kraft, assisted by Tyson Gross at 13:19 into the third period.

The RoughRiders were called for 10 penalties, while the Fighting Saints received eight penalties.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Dubuque at Dubuque Ice Arena.