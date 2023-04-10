Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Dubuque and Green Bay clinch, Waterloo wins another thriller over Fargo

Chicago takes three points from Youngstown, Waterloo and Fargo get back on track and Lincoln improves to 9-1 against Omaha this season

Doug Grimes Lincoln.JPG
With three goals this weekend, Lincoln forward Doug Grimes now has 22 goals and 44 points on the season. Grimes ranks second on Lincoln's roster in goals and third in points. Lincoln scored 11 goals in a sweep over Omaha this weekend and is 8-1-0-1 in its last 10.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 2:38 PM

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the USHL.

Weekend review

*Home teams in bold*

Thurs. April 6
Dubuque 4, Muskegon 3

Fri. April 7
Cedar Rapids 3, NTDP U17 2 OT
Youngstown 5, Chicago 4 OT
Fargo 4, Des Moines 1
Muskegon 6, Green Bay 3
Dubuque 5, Madison 3
Lincoln 6, Omaha 4
Sioux City 6, Tri-City 2
Waterloo 6, Sioux Falls 5

Sat. April 8
Des Moines 7, Sioux City 1
Lincoln 5, Omaha 3
Sioux Falls 2, Tri-City 1 Shootout
NTDP U17 4, Cedar Rapids 0
Waterloo 2, Fargo 1 OT
Chicago 6, Youngstown 2
Green Bay 8, Muskegon 3
Madison 6, Dubuque 3

Stick taps

Tanner Ludtke, F, Lincoln
With two goals and four points this weekend, Ludtke now has 32 goals and 63 points through 54 games. He ranks fifth and ninth in the USHL in each respective category. The Omaha commit had an impressive showing Friday night — just a couple miles away from his future home.

Ludtke’s 32 goals are tied for the sixth-most in a single season in franchise history. Lincoln has four games left, starting the weekend in Fargo.

William Whitelaw, F, Youngstown

The only thing standing between Whitelaw and the USHL rookie scoring title is Macklin Celebrini’s historic season. Whitelaw recorded another three-point night (2-1-3) on Friday and has seven points (4-3-7) over his last three games.

The Wisconsin commit is third in the USHL with 34 goals and has 59 points through 58 games. As far as USHL rookies go, Whitelaw trails only Celebrini (46) in goals and Celebrini (86) and Ryan Conmy (60) in points.

Ryan Conmy, F, Sioux City

Conmy missed Saturday’s game with an illness. However, he made quite the impact Friday night as the New Hampshire commit netted his third hat trick of the season.

Conmy had a three-assist game his previous time out and Friday’s hat trick was his eighth multi-goal game of the season. He now ranks fourth in the USHL with 33 goals.

Ryan St. Louis, F, Dubuque

St. Louis continued his torrid stretch of hockey with an eight-point weekend as the Fighting Saints clinched a playoff spot. St. Louis scored twice on Friday and added an assist, had another three-point night (1-2-3) on Thursday and finished the weekend off with two assists on Saturday.

The Brown commit ranks sixth in the league with 68 points and has 12 points (7-5-12) over his last five games.

Bodie Nobes, D, Green Bay

The Maine commit had the best offensive showing of his season Saturday with a hat trick in an 8-3 win over Muskegon. Nobes, who now has 10 goals and 15 points in 57 games this season, was also a plus-4.

It was the rookie defenseman’s first career multi-goal game.

Antonio Fernandez, D, Lincoln

Fernandez had another big night with two goals in Saturday’s 5-3 win over Omaha. The goals were his 11th and 12th of the season, which is now tied for third among USHL defensemen.

Antonio Fernandez Lincoln Stars 1.JPG
USHL
Lincoln's Antonio Fernandez continues to shine in his second USHL season and produce offensively
Although the offense is a big part of his game, the California native and Colorado College commit continues to develop his overall game in year two with the Stars
April 01, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

What’s on tap

With less than two weeks left in the regular season, it’s another early start as Green Bay will visit Dubuque on Tuesday, followed by eight games on both Friday and Saturday. Des Moines will play in Omaha Sunday afternoon to put a bow on this week as well.

To view the complete schedule, click here. To view the current USHL standings, click here.

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.

Green Bay (30-21-2-4) at Dubuque (29-22-5-1), Mystique Community Ice Center, Tues. April 11, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay (fourth, 66) and Dubuque (fifth, 64) are separated by just two points in the Eastern Conference standings. Although both teams have clinched playoff spots, Tuesday’s game puts two huge points on the line for playoff positioning.

Dubuque clinched a playoff spot for a 12th consecutive season while Green Bay is playoff-bound for the first time since 2018. As for their recent play, Green Bay has points in seven of its last 10 (4-3-0-3) while Dubuque is 4-5-1-0 in its last 10.

The Gamblers exploded for eight goals Saturday night and will look to keep that offense rolling on Tuesday. Green Bay leads the season series, 4-3, including a 1-0 shutout win on April 1.

Lincoln (35-19-3-1) at Fargo (38-13-3-4), Scheels Arena, Fri. April  14 & Sat. April 15, 7:05 & 6:05 p.m.

The Stars are the hottest team in the USHL and their March surge has followed them into April. Lincoln is 8-1-0-1 in its last 10 and is coming off a sweep over rival Omaha. The Stars scored 11 goals between the two games and Lincoln’s top players have been exactly that lately.

The Force have points in three straight and can clinch the Western Conference title this weekend with either one point or a Waterloo loss. Despite their recent struggles, Fargo leads the league with 83 points.

Fargo is 7-2-0-1 in its last 10 on home ice and swept Lincoln the last time these two met in Fargo (Feb. 17-18). The season series is tied 3-3.

Youngstown (35-18-4-1) at Cedar Rapids (27-22-4-4), ImOn Ice Arena, Fri. April 14 & Sat. April 15, 7:05 p.m. both nights

The RoughRiders are knocking on the door of a playoff spot and the Phantoms are trying to make a push for an Eastern Conference title.

The Phantoms sit four points back of the Steel with four games left. Chicago will play a pair of games against Dubuque this weekend. The Phantoms are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 and are guaranteed a top-three finish in the Eastern Conference.

As for Cedar Rapids, the RoughRiders’ magic number is two as Mark Carlson’s group looks to secure the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Cedar Rapids got a big win Friday night but the RoughRiders are still just 4-5-0-1 in their last 10.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Fargo-Force-USHL-Logo
USHL
Fargo Force tender Shattuck St. Mary's forward Masun Fleece
California native Masun Fleece becomes the fourth tender in franchise history and will join Fargo for the 2023-24 season
April 07, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
C5235455-7639-48FE-A25B-B1DBB3237E89.jpeg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Connelly sets record, dates announced for pair of postponed games and playoffs inch closer
Trevor Connelly extended his point streak to a franchise record 18 games Tuesday night while Waterloo’s Griffin Erdman announces commitment to Northeastern
April 06, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Max Lundgren DSM.JPG
USHL
Des Moines Buccanners break drought for USHL players of the week, Lincoln's Fernandez and NTDP's Eiserman also honored
Max Lundgren records 23-save shutout, Antonio Fernandez racks up five-point week and Cole Eiserman finishes USHL play with five more goals
April 03, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Michael Hrabal 5.JPG
USHL
Omaha's Michael Hrabal finishes USHL rookie season strong and now turns attention to U18 World Championships
From handling the extra pressure of being a top prospect to navigating a new country, Omaha's Michael Hrabal dealt with a lot during his first USHL season but finished on a high note
April 03, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Trevor Connelly Tri-City.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Storm sweep Stampede, Stars continue to impress and Steel explode for 13 goals against NTDP
Lincoln, Tri-City and Waterloo continue their battle in the west, Chicago makes a statement against the U18s, and Fargo snaps five-game losing skid
April 02, 2023 07:03 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Des Moines Goal at Omaha.JPG
USHL
Stars overtake Waterloo, Storm clinch playoff spot and Bucs start weekend strong
Lincoln's 4-3 win vaults the Stars over Waterloo in the Western Conference while Tri-City becomes the sixth team to clinch a USHL playoff spot
April 01, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars stay hot and win ‘playoff-like’ battle over Tri-City
Antonio Fernandez and Mason Marcellus both record two-point games as Stars inch within one point of Waterloo in the Western Conference standings
March 29, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Ryan St. Louis Dubuque.JPEG
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for March 29: Several teams make a push as they jockey for playoff positioning
Stars and Storm surging, Phantoms closing in on Chicago and races for final playoff spots heat up as April nears
March 29, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Macklin Celebrini.jpg
USHL
What a USHL tender means and which players are tendered now
Take a year-by-year and team-by-team look at the USHL's tender history and what goes into the tendering process
March 28, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jacob Fowler.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Tri-City sweeps Fargo, Phantoms close gap out east and two more teams clinch playoff spots
Storm impress with three-game sweep of Fargo and prepare for pivotal mid-week game in Lincoln, while the Steel and Phantoms battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference
March 28, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Ice Chips

  • Martins Lavins recorded his second multi-goal game of the season Friday night for Cedar Rapids, including the overtime winner. Lavins has 10 goals and 21 points through 45 games. This is the Latvian forward's second USHL season.
  • With three goals this weekend, Lincoln forward Doug Grimes now has 22 goals and 44 points on the season. The BU commit ranks second on Lincoln's roster in goals and third in points.
  • Green Bay defenseman Jake Martin has committed to Quinnipiac. Martin has three goals and 15 points through 52 games with the Gamblers. He played at the University of Wisconsin last season.
  • Lincoln defenseman Boston Buckberger has flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to Denver. Buckberger is third among USHL defensemen with 42 points.
    Boston Buckberger.JPG
    Boston Buckenberger had an assist on Saturday and has 42 points through 58 games. The left-shot defensemen recently flipped his commitment to Denver.
    Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
  • Chicago has points in five straight (4-0-1-0) after losing in overtime Friday and winning on Saturday.
  • Thanks to their wins over Sioux Falls and Fargo, the Waterloo Black Hawks have won two straight and six of their last 10. Waterloo is second in the Western Conference, one point ahead of Lincoln.
  • Waterloo finishes the season 5-2-0 against Fargo. Four of Waterloo's five wins came in overtime or a shootout.
  • Sioux City can clinch a playoff spot with one point this weekend. The Musketeers are currently fifth in the Western Conference with 59 points. Sioux City can finish no higher than fifth in the standings.
  • Sioux Falls currently holds the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 51 points. Des Moines is one point behind and has played one fewer game.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
