Dubuque and Green Bay clinch, Waterloo wins another thriller over Fargo

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the USHL.

Weekend review

*Home teams in bold*

Thurs. April 6

Dubuque 4, Muskegon 3

Fri. April 7

Cedar Rapids 3, NTDP U17 2 OT

Youngstown 5, Chicago 4 OT

Fargo 4, Des Moines 1

Muskegon 6, Green Bay 3

Dubuque 5, Madison 3

Lincoln 6, Omaha 4

Sioux City 6, Tri-City 2

Waterloo 6, Sioux Falls 5

Sat. April 8

Des Moines 7, Sioux City 1

Lincoln 5, Omaha 3

Sioux Falls 2, Tri-City 1 Shootout

NTDP U17 4, Cedar Rapids 0

Waterloo 2, Fargo 1 OT

Chicago 6, Youngstown 2

Green Bay 8, Muskegon 3

Madison 6, Dubuque 3

Stick taps

Tanner Ludtke, F, Lincoln

With two goals and four points this weekend, Ludtke now has 32 goals and 63 points through 54 games. He ranks fifth and ninth in the USHL in each respective category. The Omaha commit had an impressive showing Friday night — just a couple miles away from his future home.

Ludtke’s 32 goals are tied for the sixth-most in a single season in franchise history. Lincoln has four games left, starting the weekend in Fargo.

William Whitelaw, F, Youngstown

The only thing standing between Whitelaw and the USHL rookie scoring title is Macklin Celebrini’s historic season. Whitelaw recorded another three-point night (2-1-3) on Friday and has seven points (4-3-7) over his last three games.

The Wisconsin commit is third in the USHL with 34 goals and has 59 points through 58 games. As far as USHL rookies go, Whitelaw trails only Celebrini (46) in goals and Celebrini (86) and Ryan Conmy (60) in points.

Ryan Conmy, F, Sioux City

Conmy missed Saturday’s game with an illness. However, he made quite the impact Friday night as the New Hampshire commit netted his third hat trick of the season.

Conmy had a three-assist game his previous time out and Friday’s hat trick was his eighth multi-goal game of the season. He now ranks fourth in the USHL with 33 goals.

Ryan St. Louis, F, Dubuque

St. Louis continued his torrid stretch of hockey with an eight-point weekend as the Fighting Saints clinched a playoff spot. St. Louis scored twice on Friday and added an assist, had another three-point night (1-2-3) on Thursday and finished the weekend off with two assists on Saturday.

The Brown commit ranks sixth in the league with 68 points and has 12 points (7-5-12) over his last five games.

Bodie Nobes, D, Green Bay

The Maine commit had the best offensive showing of his season Saturday with a hat trick in an 8-3 win over Muskegon. Nobes, who now has 10 goals and 15 points in 57 games this season, was also a plus-4.

It was the rookie defenseman’s first career multi-goal game.

Antonio Fernandez, D, Lincoln

Fernandez had another big night with two goals in Saturday’s 5-3 win over Omaha. The goals were his 11th and 12th of the season, which is now tied for third among USHL defensemen.

What’s on tap

With less than two weeks left in the regular season, it’s another early start as Green Bay will visit Dubuque on Tuesday, followed by eight games on both Friday and Saturday. Des Moines will play in Omaha Sunday afternoon to put a bow on this week as well.

To view the complete schedule, click here. To view the current USHL standings, click here.

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.

Green Bay (30-21-2-4) at Dubuque (29-22-5-1), Mystique Community Ice Center, Tues. April 11, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay (fourth, 66) and Dubuque (fifth, 64) are separated by just two points in the Eastern Conference standings. Although both teams have clinched playoff spots, Tuesday’s game puts two huge points on the line for playoff positioning.

Dubuque clinched a playoff spot for a 12th consecutive season while Green Bay is playoff-bound for the first time since 2018. As for their recent play, Green Bay has points in seven of its last 10 (4-3-0-3) while Dubuque is 4-5-1-0 in its last 10.

The Gamblers exploded for eight goals Saturday night and will look to keep that offense rolling on Tuesday. Green Bay leads the season series, 4-3, including a 1-0 shutout win on April 1.

Lincoln (35-19-3-1) at Fargo (38-13-3-4), Scheels Arena, Fri. April 14 & Sat. April 15, 7:05 & 6:05 p.m.

The Stars are the hottest team in the USHL and their March surge has followed them into April. Lincoln is 8-1-0-1 in its last 10 and is coming off a sweep over rival Omaha. The Stars scored 11 goals between the two games and Lincoln’s top players have been exactly that lately.

Antonio Fernandez and Doug Grimes both scored twice in the third period as the Stars won their eighth consecutive head-to-head matchup with Omaha last night. #AllAboard🚂



Postgame recap article presented by @GreatClips. https://t.co/omTdHIdCnv — x - Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) April 9, 2023

The Force have points in three straight and can clinch the Western Conference title this weekend with either one point or a Waterloo loss. Despite their recent struggles, Fargo leads the league with 83 points.

Fargo is 7-2-0-1 in its last 10 on home ice and swept Lincoln the last time these two met in Fargo (Feb. 17-18). The season series is tied 3-3.

Youngstown (35-18-4-1) at Cedar Rapids (27-22-4-4), ImOn Ice Arena, Fri. April 14 & Sat. April 15, 7:05 p.m. both nights

The RoughRiders are knocking on the door of a playoff spot and the Phantoms are trying to make a push for an Eastern Conference title.

The Phantoms sit four points back of the Steel with four games left. Chicago will play a pair of games against Dubuque this weekend. The Phantoms are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 and are guaranteed a top-three finish in the Eastern Conference.

As for Cedar Rapids, the RoughRiders’ magic number is two as Mark Carlson’s group looks to secure the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Cedar Rapids got a big win Friday night but the RoughRiders are still just 4-5-0-1 in their last 10.

Ice Chips