Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Despite falling in the Western Conference Final, it's been a 'hell of a year' for the Lincoln Stars

The Lincoln Stars reached the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2012 after a season that featured the league's second-best home record and three All-USHL selections

Game 4 Grimes Goal Celebration Fargo vs. Lincoln.JPG
The Lincoln Stars celebrate Doug Grimes' second Monday night, which tied the game at 2 midway through the first period. Grimes had two goals and four points but the Stars saw their season come to a close with an 8-4 loss to Fargo in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 12:00 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Stars took a 4-3 lead into the third period Monday night and were 20 minutes away from forcing a winner-take-all Game 5 in the Western Conference Finals.

However, the Fargo Force had other plans, scoring five third-period goals en route to an 8-4 win — putting an end to Lincoln’s season.

As much as it stings in the moment, the reality is only one USHL team will win its final game of the season. And despite the pain and disappointment that comes with Monday’s loss, it’s been a successful season and a tremendous playoff run in Nebraska’s capital city.

“It’s been my privilege to be able to coach them and I’m a better coach because I had the opportunity to spend a season with them,” said head coach Rocky Russo, who led Lincoln to its first Western Conference Finals appearance since the 2011-12 season. “I’ve been doing this for 18 years and it’s really, really hard to win a championship.

“This team exceeded expectations. This team battled and competed. The love they have for each other is something that I will always cherish and this is one of my top teams that I was ever fortunate to be a part of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stars were knocked out by Waterloo in the first round last spring and there were questions coming into this season what the Stars would look like after losing Aidan Thompson, Dalton Norris, Noah Laba, Jo Lemay and Lucas Wahlin, along with Kaidan Mbereko between the pipes.

However, Lincoln (37-21-3-1) finished the regular season third in the Western Conference, just three points behind Waterloo and a first-round bye.

Game 4 Ludtke Goal celly Fargo vs. Lincoln.JPG
The Lincoln Stars celebrate Tanner Ludtke's power-play goal late in the first period Monday night during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Ludtke's goal tied the game at 3 before Antonio Fernandez gave Lincoln its first lead of the night minutes later.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The Stars were also one of, if not the league’s hottest team down the stretch and won 11 of their final 15 regular-season games.

That finish followed the Stars into the postseason as Lincoln swept Des Moines in the first round, won a three-game series at Waterloo in the second and took the Anderson Cup Champs to the brink, winning Game 2 in Fargo and falling by just one goal in Games 1 and 3.

“We wouldn’t be here without every single guy that wore the jersey,” said forward Doug Grimes, who had two goals and four points in Monday’s loss. “We were a family this year and that’s what took us so far.

“No one believed in us, no one thought we could do it and no one believed other than the 25 guys in the room, the three coaches and all the staff.”

Game 4 Grimes goal celly Fargo vs. Lincoln.JPG
Doug Grimes celebrates his second goal of the night, which tied the game midway through the first period. Grimes had two goals and four points but the Stars saw their season come to a close with an 8-4 loss to Fargo in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Grimes is one of several Stars who will not return next season as the 21-year-old forward will make the jump to college. The Boston University commit played 94 career games in a Lincoln sweater after being acquired mid-season from Cedar Rapids last year.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
IMG_1547.jpg
USHL
Youngstown moves within a game of Clark Cup Final with 4-1 win over Chicago
Phantoms take early lead and never trail Monday night, grabbing 2-1 series lead in Eastern Conference Final
May 09, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fargo celebration 2.JPG
USHL
A Force to be reckoned with; Fargo advances to Clark Cup Finals with five-goal third period
Cole Knuble scores four goals as Fargo clinches the Western Conference title agains Lincoln in wild fashion
May 09, 2023 12:17 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fargo Lincoln Buckberger Russell Netfront Game 3.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars will try to stave off elimination Monday night
After falling in Game 3 on Sunday, the Lincoln Stars will try to force a fifth game in the Western Conference Finals and keep their season alive
May 08, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fargo vs. Lincoln Leo Gruba Goal Game 3.JPG
USHL
Force respond with 3-2 win in Lincoln and take series lead in the Western Conference Finals
Cole Knuble nets the eventual game-winner and Anton Castro makes 42 saves as the Force move one win away from the Clark Cup Finals
May 07, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jack Harvey.jpeg
USHL
Chicago and Youngstown split first two games in the Eastern Conference Finals
Phantoms take a 1-0 series lead with 4-1 win while Steel respond with a 5-2 win of their own, sending the series to Eastern Ohio tied 1-1
May 07, 2023 01:09 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Mason Marcellus Lincoln.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars captain Mason Marcellus shines on and off the ice
Marcellus scored a career-high 19 goals and 68 points in his second USHL season. The Quinnipiac commit now has seven points through seven playoff games and has come through in the biggest moments
May 06, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
050623.S.FF.Lincoln.Yavash
USHL
Beer: Lincoln makes its push, thanks to the captain
The Stars' on-ice leadership decided to lead by example and Mason Marcellus did that with the game-winner to tie series
May 05, 2023 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
050623.S.FF.Lincoln.Grimes
USHL
Mason Marcellus' goal lifts Lincoln to Game 2 victory in Western Conference finals
The best-of-five Clark Cup Playoffs series between the Force and Stars is tied 1-1 and now shifts to Lincoln, Neb., for Game 3 on Sunday night.
May 05, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
Macklin Celebrini Chicago 2.jpg
USHL
Chicago forward Macklin Celebrini adds his latest piece of hardware as the USHL Player of the Year
Chicago's Celebrini becomes the third player in franchise history and the third rookie in league history to take be named USHL Player of the Year
May 05, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Waterloo Black Hawks.JPG
USHL
Waterloo's Bryn Chyzyk named USHL General Manager of the Year
Former UND forward Bryn Chyzyk named USHL GM of the Year in his second season
May 05, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

While Grimes had a big year on the ice, he was also a key part of Lincoln’s leadership group. And he’s grateful for his time in Lincoln.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been unbelievable,” Grimes said. “I’ve had so many memories here from last year to this year. All of the guys I’ve played with, the coaching staff, everyone – It’s just been so amazing. I’m going to miss it a lot.”

“Our team is a group of resilient individuals and I couldn’t be more proud of everyone in that room,” added defenseman Antonio Fernandez, a fellow assistant captain. “They show a lot of character day in and day out and I’m just really proud of everyone.”

Game 4 Antonio Fernandez.JPG
Colorado College commit Antonio Fernandez makes a pass Monday night during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at the Ice Box. Lincoln went 21-7-2-1 at the Ice Box during the regular season, which was the second-best home win percentage (.726) in the league.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Russo said after the game he’s going to miss those who won’t return but he’s also confident and excited about what the Stars have coming back and coming in between their affiliate players and the USHL Draft.

One specific 12-word segment drew a loud ovation from the group of fans on-hand for his postgame comments — “there’s a very, very bright future here in Lincoln for Stars hockey.”

Mason Marcellus Lincoln.JPG
Mason Marcellus had four assists Monday night in the Game 4 loss to Fargo. Marcellus racked up a league-leading 12 points through nine playoff games and led Lincoln with 68 points during the regular season. He was one of three All-USHL selections along with defenseman Boston Buckberger and goaltender Cameron Whitehead.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

While the future has already started to shift towards the 2023-24 season, those inside the Ice Box have a lot to be proud of.

“It’s been a hell of a year and it’s been a long time since the Lincoln Stars were in the Western Conference Finals,” Russo said. “But our goal here every year as long as I’m here is to compete to win a Clark Cup championship.

"I’m gonna take maybe 48 hours off and then I’m going to start working on trying to win one next year.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Nick Oliver behind bench.jpg
USHL
Nick Oliver named USHL Coach of the Year after guiding Fargo to 40 wins, Anderson Cup in his first season
Nick Oliver becomes the second coach in Force history to be named the USHL Coach of the Year
May 05, 2023 10:48 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
050523.S.FF.Force.Smolen
USHL
Beer: Lincoln coach disagrees with waved-off goal in loss to Force
Fargo's late tally gives it a 1-0 series lead in Western Conference final against Stars
May 05, 2023 12:56 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
050523.S.FF.Force.Knuble
USHL
Cole Knuble goes upstairs to lift Fargo Force to Western Conference finals opening victory
Knuble scores on the power play with 44 seconds remaining while Matej Marinov records 21 saves for the shutout victory
May 04, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
DSC02113.JPG
USHL
Chicago's Macklin Celebrini adds to his laundry list of accolades as the USHL Forward of the Year
Celebrini becomes the third player in Steel history to win the award after scoring a league-leading 46 goals and 86 points
May 04, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT