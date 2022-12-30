SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects | USHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Des Moines' Joe Gramer comes home, faces former Moorhead teammate in Force's victory over Des Moines

Gramer and Fargo Force forward Harper Bentz have limited chances to go toe-to-toe on the ice but both say decision to play juniors this year was the right one.

fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
Des Moines Buccaneers defenseman Joe Gramer mans the slot during a game against the Fargo Force on Dec. 29, 2022 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
December 30, 2022 01:45 AM
Share

FARGO -- Joe Gramer says he missed an opportunity. The former Moorhead Spuds player, in town for a three-game series with the Des Moines Buccaneers, wanted to send a friendly hello to his former teammate Thursday night at Scheels Arena.

“I was waiting to trip him,” the Bucs defenseman said about Harper Bentz , his former Spuds teammate now lined up on the other side of the ice with the Fargo Force.

“Was he?” Bentz said, when told of Gramer’s intentions.

The two ex-Spuds were enjoying the moment for sure, though Bentz and the Force came away with a 6-3 victory in front of 2,864 fans in the second meeting of these two teams this season.

Gramer only had a chance or two to face Bentz on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
Des Moines Buccanneers defenseman Joe Gramer races up ice during a game against the Fargo Force on Dec. 29, 2022 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

“It’s pretty special, obviously,” Gramer said of the matchup. “You’ve got lots of people texting and stuff, saying they’re coming to your game tonight. So it's pretty cool. It’s a little weird being on the road here and staying in the hotel and whatnot being so close to home, but no, it's pretty cool to just see the support from all the Moorhead people coming out to watch. It's a pretty special thing we got going on up here.”

“Obviously he's one of my good buddies I played with last year,” Bentz said. “You know, it's always fun to play against, you know, former teammates.”

Gramer and Bentz played two seasons together for Moorhead before jumping to junior hockey. Thursday wasn't the first meeting in the USHL between these former Spuds. On Nov. 11, Des Moines won 4-3 in a shootout on their home ice.

“You don’t really think about it too much when you’re playing,” Gramer said of looking out for Bentz, “but I remember the last time we played we had a couple battles.”

fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
Fargo Force forward Harper Bentz (15) works behind the net as Des Moines defenseman Gustav Stjernberg closes in Dec. 29, 2022 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

One of Gramer’s main d-line assignments on Thursday was against Fargo’s top line of Mac Swanson , Cole Knuble and Bret Link most of the night.

“We shut them down pretty good,” said Gramer, who finished a game-high plus-3.

Joe Palodichuk had two goals while Swanson and Kyle Smolen each had a goal and two assists for Fargo, which improved to 17-5-0 on the season. Des Moines, meanwhile, fell to 11-10-3 after this battle of Western Conference teams.

Both Gramer and Bentz would’ve been seniors this year with the Spuds if they had chosen to return to the high school level, and chasing -- once again -- Moorhead's first state title. That run ended prematurely again last winter. Bentz scored Moorhead’s only goal in a 2-1 double-overtime loss to eventual state champion Andover in the quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
Fargo Force forward Harper Bentz turns up ice during the game against Des Moines on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

“Obviously all of us alumni would love for them to win a state title,” Bentz said. “But it was hard decision obviously.”

Gramer jumped to the USHL following last year’s high school season, playing seven games with the Bucs and finishing with a minus-5 in the plus/minus department. For Bentz and another former Spud, Cedar Rapids defenseman Joe Schiller , this is their first USHL season.

“I felt this was better for me and I think Gramer and Schiller felt the same way and they made the right decision,” Bentz said.

fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
Des Moines forward Anthony Ruklic (27) scores against Fargo's Anton Castro on Dec. 29, 2022 at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Ruklic's goal tied the game 3-3 in the second period.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

“It was a tough one for me and Harp and Schiller," Gramer said. "It was kind of more of a collective thing. We all just kind of felt this was the league where we could develop and take our next step to up our game a bit. So, it was a really tough decision for all of us and this was just kind of what's best for us.”

With Thursday’s helper, Gramer, a Nebraska-Omaha commit, now has four assists on the season. Bentz, meanwhile, has two goals and six assists with the Force.

Force head coach Nick Oliver said he’s been impressed with Bentz’s transition to junior hockey, crediting his work ethic and his improvement playing away from the puck.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
IMG_20221227_182103.jpg
USHL
For UND commit Jayden Perron, sister's love motivates him to play and be his best
Desirae Perron, 14, has autism and struggles with large crowds. Still, her desire to watch her brother play for the Chicago Steel is providing the drive for Jayden to work his way to the NHL.
December 28, 2022 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Chris Murphy / Special to The Rink Live
NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
USHL
USHL notebook: Youngstown, Cedar Rapids set outdoor game in NFL stadium
The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play.
December 23, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Allan_Paul_1O0T2041_cropped_II.9697.jpg
USHL
Paul Allan, former athletics administrator at Minnesota State, named USHL director of communications
Allan worked at MSU-Mankato from 1985 until he retired earlier this month.
December 21, 2022 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
DSC02113.JPG
USHL
Forward of the Week Mack Celebrini joins other USHL honorees
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald had a big assist weekend while Youngstown goalie Colin Winn picks up two victories.
December 19, 2022 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
RAL_4211_large.jpg
International
United States wins 9th World Junior A Challenge title with victory over Canada East
Vermont commit Alex Bump of Prior Lake scored the game-winner and Andover native Garrett Schifsky added a pair of goals to pace Team USA to a 5-2 win over Canada East in Cornwall, Ontario.
December 18, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
g7oSsfVU rotated.jpg
International
US beats Sweden, will play for gold at World Junior A Challenge
Brainerd's Eric Pohlkamp scored twice on the power play and Notre Dame commit Cole Knuble picked up the game-winner for the Americans after rallying from a two-goal deficit.
December 17, 2022 09:09 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
rus_USA_62.JPG
USHL
After injuries shorten football career, former D-I defenseman commit heads back to the hockey rink
Talented in three sports, Jake Ratzlaff chose Badgers football over Gophers hockey a few years ago. With injuries hampering his gridiron future, he is back on the ice looking for a place to play.
December 13, 2022 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Griffin Erdman cr. Stephanie Lyn Photography (1).jpg
USHL
Hat trick helps Waterloo's Griffin Erdman join USHL players of the week
Erdman doubled his goal output for the season with three goals and an assist in a 5-4 win over Des Moines on Friday.
December 13, 2022 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
A hockey player wearing a black and blue jersey prepares for a face-off. The jersey has the outline of the state of Wisconsin on the front and has the letter 'MC' inside of it.
USHL
Ivy League dreams become a reality for former St. Thomas Academy standout Tyler Grahme
Grahme played three seasons and made two state tournament appearances with the Cadets before competing in junior hockey. He recently earned a commitment to play Division I at Dartmouth.
December 13, 2022 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
041621.S.FF.FORCEHOCKEY
USHL
USHL Plays of the Week: Slick moves and a final-minute rally
The Tri-City Storm had one of the comebacks of the season and the rest of the USHL delivered some highlight-reel plays this past week that you've got to see.
December 12, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live

“Sometimes that takes high school players a little bit of time to figure out, but Harper had those small details in his game from day one, which is a credit to obviously the Spuds program and just how he's been developed.

“You know what I think as he's gotten into it, he's gained a little more confidence with the puck. He's definitely creating scoring chances, and usually when that happens, goals, assists and everything else kind of takes care of itself over time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of time, Des Moines is a seven-hour drive from Fargo and for Bentz, he’s got a 15-minute drive from his house to Scheels Arena.

“I still get to live at home,” Bentz said. “I get home-cooked meals. I got my own bed. It's hard to beat.”

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTERFARGO FORCEDES MOINES BUCCANEERSUSHLMOORHEAD SPUDS
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
What to read next
Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-11 - Game 2 - USA vs Canada West during th
International
US drops opening game of World Junior A Challenge
Moorhead's Gavin Lindberg scored, but the Americans went 1-for-8 on the power play in the tournament-opening loss.
December 11, 2022 07:22 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
DSC02113.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook: Seven-game point streaks come to an end for three players, Chicago keeps rolling on the road
Samuel Harris of the Sioux Falls Stampede can continue his streak after World Junior A play and the Steel are the lone USHL team with one road loss.
December 10, 2022 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-09 -Exhibition 3 - Canada East vs USA duri
International
Team USA beats Canada East in World Junior A Challenge pre-tournament warmup
Andover native Garrett Schifsky of the Waterloo Black Hawks had a pair of goals to lead the Americans to victory in their lone pre-tournament exhibition game.
December 09, 2022 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
muskegon.jpg
USHL
Muskegon Lumberjacks sold to former player, name new head coach
The team and league revealed Friday the sale of the Lumberjacks to Peter Herms, who played for Muskegon in 1985-86 when it was a part of the International Hockey League.
December 09, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer