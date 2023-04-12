Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Des Moines center Cayden Casey re-adjusts to life in the USHL after deep tournament run with Andover

Elk River's Cayden Casey has two goals and an assist through his first nine games back with the Des Moines Buccaneers. So far so good for the St. Lawrence commit

Cayden Casey DSM Buccaneers.JPG
Des Moines center Cayden Casey pictured during the Buccaneers’ 2-0 win in Omaha on March 31. The St. Lawrence commit has two goals and an assist in 12 USHL games this season.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 7:08 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa – Cayden Casey got a small taste of the USHL back in October as he skated in three games with the Des Moines Buccaneers.

The Elk River, Minnesota, native also played 13 games with the NAHL’s North Iowa Bulls before heading back north for his senior season at Andover (Minn.) High School.

After a deep run with Andover, which ended with a third-place finish at the Minnesota state tournament, Casey is back with the Buccaneers and adjusting to life in the USHL.

An adjustment the St. Lawrence commit has made look seamless so far.

“The weekend after our season ended I came down to Des Moines,” Casey told The Rink Live. “I got here on a Monday, started practicing on Tuesday and I was in the lineup right away.

“Obviously we didn’t finish where we wanted to this year (with Andover) and fell short but it was still a lot of fun and a good experience. I’ve played in every game so far and I feel like I’ve been getting more comfortable every day.”

Des Moines is currently seventh in the Western Conference, one point behind Sioux Falls, which currently holds the final playoff spot in the west.

However, the Buccaneers have played one fewer game and have a massive three-in-three coming up this weekend at Tri-City (twice) and at Omaha.

Individually, Casey has two goals and an assist through his first nine games back.

“He’s done a really nice job so far and I think one of the things that really helped him was those first few games back in the fall,” Des Moines head coach Matt Curley said. “He got some good experience and I think playing a bit of junior hockey before going back to high school really gave him a good sense of what this level is like.

“I think it’s made the transition a little easier coming back this time because he has an idea what he’s getting into.”

Cayden Casey - 3rd Period 34 15 - 34 27
Cayden Casey - 3rd Period 34 15 - 34 27
April 11, 2023 03:13 PM

As for the type of player Curley can deploy on a nightly basis, the 6-foot-1, left-shot center is a playmaker and gives Des Moines a versatile option at both ends of the rink.

“He’s a solid two-way center and he’s very responsible at both ends of the ice,” Curley said. “He’s smart and he’s always got a good understanding of where to be on the ice. Whether it’s supporting the puck and creating offense or in his own zone defensively.

“He’s still young but I think as he transitions from high school hockey and plays more at this level, he’s got a nice foundation to build from.”

It’s been a whirlwind of a season at times as Casey bounced from Mason City to Des Moines and then back home to Andover. He was also in just his second season with the Huskies after playing his first two years of high school hockey at Elk River.

Getting that taste of junior hockey last fall was extremely beneficial, however, and Casey said it almost gave him a head start as he went back for his final high school season and a chance at another state title.

Andover won the Class AA title in 2022 and was once again one of the state’s top teams all season. Its top line this winter featured Casey, Cooper Conway and Gavyn Thoreson, who is also back in the USHL with Waterloo.

Cayden Casey Des Moines Bucs Faceoff.JPG
Cayden Casey takes a faceoff during the Buccaneers' 2-0 win in Omaha on March 31. “When I was maybe three or four, my parents would take me to the learn to skate at the Elk River Ice Arena,” Casey said. “I would use the little chair to help keep me up and when I would get sick of it my parents would push me around on that chair. So I was always around the rink and my parents always supported me in hockey.”
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Growing up in Minnesota, Casey knows what the state tournament means and said he’s extremely grateful for the tournament runs the last two years.

It’s also something that can potentially help him going forward.

“You can’t replicate that intensity and experience he gained,” Curley said. “Winning a state championship and even though they fell a bit short this year, that experience is invaluable.

“Having those runs really sparks confidence in a player and I’d like to believe him playing in the role he did at Andover helps him believe he’s a good player and can do the same here.”

Cayden Casey Des Moines Bucs.JPG
Cayden Casey racked up 78 points in 30 games for the Andover Huskies this season. Andover took third in Class AA at the State Tournament. “Obviously we didn’t get where we wanted to but there was a lot of heart in our group and it was still a very successful season,” he said.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

With five games remaining in the regular season, Casey wants to do his part to help Des Moines secure a playoff spot and go on another postseason run. He’s also focused on rounding out all facets of his game and building momentum he can carry into the summer.

“I want to be successful at this level and be the best player I can be,” he said. “Play the right amount of minutes, play in every scenario and just do everything I can to get ready for next season and eventually the next level.”

Those in Des Moines hope he’s a core piece of next season’s club too. To use his head coach’s words, all of the tools are there.

“He’s someone we have slated in for next season and we hope he’s a big part of the growth here and helps us have success,” Curley said. “He comes from a winning pedigree and I think having that in the locker room is a huge asset.

“We’re hoping this time now can almost serve as his learning curve and next fall he can hit the ground running. He’s someone we’re definitely excited about.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
Get Local

