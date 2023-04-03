Des Moines Buccanners break drought for USHL players of the week, Lincoln's Fernandez and NTDP's Eiserman also honored

The USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. USNTDP forward Cole Eiserman, Lincoln defenseman Antonio Fernandez and Des Moines goaltender Max Lundgren took home the respective honors for Week 27.

It’s the second weekly honor of the season for Eiserman, the first for Fernandez and the first time a Buccaneer has been recognized this season.

Lundgren played in all three of games for the Buccaneers this weekend, starting on Friday and Saturday and coming in relief on Sunday.

The Merrimack commit stopped 64 of the 67 shots he saw on the weekend, including a 23-save shutout Friday night in Omaha.

Lundgren allowed two goals on 26 shots and suffered a loss on Saturday, while making 17 saves Sunday afternoon in Cedar Rapids.

Lundgren is now 15-15-2-2 on the season and ranks sixth in the USHL in GAA (2.77) and his .910 save percentage is tied for fifth. His three shutouts are also tied for fourth in the league.

“He’s been our anchor all year,” Des Moines head coach Matt Curley told The Rink Live Friday night. “He’s a wonderful young man, an impressive kid, a great teammate, and he was big for us.”

Sticking in the Western Conference, it’s the sixth time a Lincoln Star has been recognized as a POTW this season but the first for Fernandez.

The San Jose native, who was featured by The Rink Live this past weekend, scored the game-winning goal last Wednesday in Lincoln’s 3-2 win over Tri-City and added three assists on the weekend against Waterloo.

The Stars defeated Waterloo on Friday, 4-3, and fell by the same final on Saturday. Fernandez had two assists in Saturday’s loss.

“Antonio has matured as a player, as a person, his confidence has grown and he’s become such a responsible, valuable defensive player. He’s always been an offensive guy that can create and generate offense,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. “But to see his development and growth has been fun to watch.

“He’s such a great kid and I’m really excited to see him move on to CC and do great things at the college level.”

Antonio Fernandez is in his second season with the Lincoln Stars. The Colorado College commit is currently fifth among USHL defensemen with 10 goals. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The Colorado College commit is now tied for seventh among USHL defensemen with 35 points through 52 games and his 10 goals are fifth among USHL blue liners.

“I think my blue line work has been a lot better this year and the biggest thing is communicating and just being defensively aware,” Fernandez said last Wednesday. “This league makes players from good to great.”

Rounding out this week’s group is Eiserman, the impressive 16-year-old forward and top prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Eiserman had a hat trick in Tuesday’s 10-1 win over Muskegon and added another two goals and an assist Saturday night in a 6-5 overtime loss at Chicago.

Eiserman set the NTDP’s U17 goal record Tuesday night and the hat trick was his sixth of the season. He also surpassed Auston Matthews for the second-most goals in any NTDP season in the process and now has 59 through 54 games.

In USHL play specifically, the Minnesota commit has 28 goals and 44 points through 32 games. Despite the smaller sample size, his 1.38 points per game rank fourth among USHL skaters.

However, the U18 team concluded the USHL portion of its schedule Sunday afternoon and will now shift its focus to the U18 World Championships later this month in Switzerland.