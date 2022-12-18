Des Moines Buccaneers win at home against Waterloo Black Hawks

The Des Moines Buccaneers won when they visited the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday. The final score was 4-1.

The Buccaneers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Joey Muldowney scoring in the first minute, assisted by Gustav Stjernberg and Frederic Deschenes .

The Buccaneers increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Gustav Stjernberg scored, assisted by Owen West and Frederic Deschenes.

Carter Batchelder scored early in the second period, assisted by Alex Pineau and Lubomir Kupco .

The Black Hawks made it 3-1 with a goal from James Hong .

The Buccaneers increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.38 remaining of the third period after a goal from Michael Bevilacqua , assisted by Braedon Ford .

Next games:

On Saturday, the Buccaneers will play the Musketeers at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, and the Black Hawks will play the Lancers at 6:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.