Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Des Moines Buccaneers win against Tri-City Storm in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Des Moines Buccaneers on the road against the Tri-City Storm in the game on Friday. Des Moines won in overtime 4-3.

img_500273678_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:57 PM

It was a long and winding road for the Des Moines Buccaneers on the road against the Tri-City Storm in the game on Friday. Des Moines won in overtime 4-3.

Des Moines' Michael Bevilacqua scored the game-winning goal.

The Buccaneers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Braden Rourke . Jack Reimann and Lubomir Kupco assisted.

The Buccaneers' Talon Sigurdson increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Zion Green .

The Storm narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Alex Bump beat the goalie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Reimann increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Lubomir Kupco.

Artemi Nizameyev narrowed the gap to 3-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Sebastian Tornqvist and Cale Ashcroft .

The Storm tied the score 3-3 with 01.50 remaining of the third after a goal from Trevor Connelly , assisted by Cale Ashcroft.

In overtime, it took 2:00 before Michael Bevilacqua scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Henry Bartle and Jack Reimann.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Tri-City at Viaero Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Jared Mangan.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Dubuque earns big win, Lincoln's Mangan extends streak and teams battle for playoff spots
April 14, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Trevor Connelly LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Tri-City's Trevor Connelly continues to impress in his first USHL season
April 13, 2023 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for April 12: Top teams stay put as the regular season winds down
April 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine