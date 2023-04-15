Des Moines Buccaneers win against Tri-City Storm in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Des Moines Buccaneers on the road against the Tri-City Storm in the game on Friday. Des Moines won in overtime 4-3.

Des Moines' Michael Bevilacqua scored the game-winning goal.

The Buccaneers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Braden Rourke . Jack Reimann and Lubomir Kupco assisted.

The Buccaneers' Talon Sigurdson increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Zion Green .

The Storm narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Alex Bump beat the goalie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Reimann increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Lubomir Kupco.

Artemi Nizameyev narrowed the gap to 3-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Sebastian Tornqvist and Cale Ashcroft .

The Storm tied the score 3-3 with 01.50 remaining of the third after a goal from Trevor Connelly , assisted by Cale Ashcroft.

In overtime, it took 2:00 before Michael Bevilacqua scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Henry Bartle and Jack Reimann.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Tri-City at Viaero Center.