SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Junior and Prospects | USHL

Des Moines Buccaneers win against Sioux City Musketeers in shootout at home

The Des Moines Buccaneers were the victors in a close encounter with the Sioux City Musketeers. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see the home team win by 4-3.

img_500203291_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 17, 2022 08:57 PM
Share

The Des Moines Buccaneers were the victors in a close encounter with the Sioux City Musketeers. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see the home team win by 4-3.

Next games:

The Musketeers play against Sioux Falls on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena. The Buccaneers will face Fargo on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Related Topics: DES MOINES BUCCANEERSSIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS