Des Moines Buccaneers win 4-2 at home against Tri-City Storm

The Des Moines Buccaneers won at home on Friday, handing the Tri-City Storm a defeat 4-2.

The Buccaneers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Owen West . Joey Muldowney and Davis Borozinskis assisted.

The Storm tied the game 1-1 with a goal from August Falloon late in the first period, assisted by Daimon Gardner and Charlie Kinsman .

The Buccaneers took the lead late into the first when Jak Vaarwerk scored, assisted by Aiden Van Rooyan .

Michael Bevilacqua scored in the second period.

The Buccaneers increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute of the third period when Christian Kocsis beat the goalie, assisted by Jak Vaarwerk.

Evan Werner narrowed the gap to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Graham Gamache and Kieran Cebrian .

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Buccaneers will play the Musketeers at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, and the Storm will play the Lancers at 6:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.