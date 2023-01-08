Des Moines Buccaneers secure much-needed win

The Des Moines Buccaneers have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 2-1 victory over the Sioux Falls Stampede, things are looking brighter.

Des Moines' Owen West scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Stampede took the lead when Samuel Harris scored assisted by Maddox Fleming and Isaac Gordon .

Talon Sigurdson tied the game 1-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Gustav Stjernberg and Michael Bevilacqua .

The Buccaneers took the lead with 49 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Owen West, assisted by Michael Bevilacqua and Carter Batchelder .

The win over the Stampede means that the Buccaneers have four home wins in a row.

Next games:

The Buccaneers host Waterloo on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena. The Stampede will face Sioux City on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.