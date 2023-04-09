Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Des Moines Buccaneers score and win with five goals in third period

The road-team Sioux City Musketeers were still very much in the game and winning against the Des Moines Buccaneers before the third period in the matchup. But then, Des Moines made an effort and fought back to win by 7-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:47 PM

The hosting Buccaneers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Gustav Stjernberg scoring in the first period, assisted by Christian Kocsis and Braedon Ford .

Brian Nicholas scored early into the second period.

Late, Jak Vaarwerk scored a goal, assisted by Joey Muldowney and Braden Rourke , making the score 2-1.

The Buccaneers increased the lead to 3-1, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Davis Borozinskis found the back of the net, assisted by Jack Reimann and Lubomir Kupco .

Lubomir Kupco increased the lead to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Davis Borozinskis and Gustav Stjernberg.

Chase Ramsay increased the lead to 5-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Davis Borozinskis.

Braden Rourke increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later.

The Buccaneers increased the lead to 7-1 with 01.46 remaining of the third period after a goal from Cayden Casey , assisted by Payton Nelson and Frederic Deschenes .

Next up:

In the next round on Friday, the Buccaneers will face Tri-City on the road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center, while the Musketeers host Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
