Junior and Prospects USHL

Des Moines Buccaneers keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Des Moines Buccaneers as they claimed another victory on Sunday against the Omaha Lancers, making it four in a row. They won 5-0 over Omaha.

img_500273966_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 7:06 PM

The visiting Buccaneers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Gustav Stjernberg . Cayden Casey assisted.

The Buccaneers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Braden Rourke netted one, assisted by Jak Vaarwerk and Michael Bevilacqua .

Braden Rourke then tallied a goal as he scored again, five minutes into the period, making the score 3-0. Henry Bartle and Joey Muldowney assisted.

The Buccaneers increased the lead to 4-0, after only 40 seconds into the third period when Braden Rourke found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Henry Bartle.

The Buccaneers made it 5-0 when Payton Nelson scored, assisted by Zion Green and Daniel Astapovich with a minute left in the third period. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Lancers hosting Sioux City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center, and the Buccaneers hosting Cedar Rapids at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.

