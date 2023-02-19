Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Des Moines Buccaneers grab extra point vs. Sioux Falls Stampede in overtime

The Des Moines Buccaneers and the visiting Sioux Falls Stampede tied 2-2 in regulation on Saturday. Des Moines beat Sioux Falls in overtime 3-2.

img_500255891_rinklive.png
February 18, 2023 10:04 PM

The Des Moines Buccaneers and the visiting Sioux Falls Stampede tied 2-2 in regulation on Saturday. Des Moines beat Sioux Falls in overtime 3-2.

Des Moines' Michael Bevilacqua scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Braden Rourke . Jak Vaarwerk assisted.

The Stampede tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Chris Pelosi beat the goalie, assisted by Isaac Gordon and Adam Zlnka .

Buccaneers' Jack Reimann tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Zion Green assisted.

Nick Ring tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Samuel Harris . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 40 seconds before Michael Bevilacqua scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jak Vaarwerk.

Coming up:

The Buccaneers host the Omaha Lancers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena. The Stampede will face Tri-City at home on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

