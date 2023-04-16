Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Des Moines Buccaneers got a shutout against Tri-City Storm

The Des Moines Buccaneers picked up a decisive road win against the Tri-City Storm. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:51 PM

The Des Moines Buccaneers picked up a decisive road win against the Tri-City Storm. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The visiting Buccaneers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Braden Rourke scoring 49 seconds, assisted by Michael Bevilacqua and Joey Muldowney .

The Buccaneers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jack Reimann scored.

The Buccaneers' Lubomir Kupco increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first period, assisted by Cayden Casey and Alex Pineau .

In the end the 4-0 came from Braden Rourke who increased the Buccaneers' lead, late in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

The Storm travel to Lincoln on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box. The Buccaneers will face Omaha on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
