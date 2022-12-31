SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Junior and Prospects | USHL

Des Moines Buccaneers couldn't stop star-studded Fargo Force from winning

The Fargo Force and the Des Moines Buccaneers met on Friday. Fargo came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-2.

img_500211370_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 30, 2022 09:38 PM
Share

The Fargo Force and the Des Moines Buccaneers met on Friday. Fargo came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-2.

The Force took the lead in the first period, with a goal from German Yavash . Kyle Smolen and Charlie Russell assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Force led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Joe Gramer narrowed the gap to 4-2 late in the third period.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.

Related Topics: FARGO FORCEDES MOINES BUCCANEERS