Des Moines Buccaneers couldn't stop star-studded Fargo Force from winning

The Fargo Force and the Des Moines Buccaneers met on Friday. Fargo came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-2.

The Force took the lead in the first period, with a goal from German Yavash . Kyle Smolen and Charlie Russell assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Force led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Joe Gramer narrowed the gap to 4-2 late in the third period.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.