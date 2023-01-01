Des Moines Buccaneers couldn't stop Fargo Force's winning run

The Fargo Force and the Des Moines Buccaneers met on Saturday. Fargo came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-0.

The Force took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ty Henricks . JP Turner and Harper Bentz assisted.

The Force increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Kyle Smolen scored, assisted by Mac Swanson and Bret Link .

The Force scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Force face Lincoln at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box and the Buccaneers take on Sioux Falls on the road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.