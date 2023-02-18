Des Moines Buccaneers beat Waterloo Black Hawks in overtime

The Des Moines Buccaneers hosted the Waterloo Black Hawks in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Des Moines prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Des Moines' Owen West scored the game-winning goal.

The Black Hawks tied the game 1-1 late into the first period when Owen Baker scored.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Buccaneers.

The Black Hawks tied the score 3-3 with 01.28 remaining of the third period after a goal from Miko Matikka , assisted by Ben Robertson and Griffin Erdman .

In overtime, it took 4:13 before Owen West scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jak Vaarwerk .

Next games:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Buccaneers hosting the Stampede at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, and the Black Hawks playing the RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.