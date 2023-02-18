Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Des Moines Buccaneers beat Waterloo Black Hawks in overtime

The Des Moines Buccaneers hosted the Waterloo Black Hawks in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Des Moines prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 09:41 PM

Des Moines' Owen West scored the game-winning goal.

The Black Hawks tied the game 1-1 late into the first period when Owen Baker scored.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Buccaneers.

The Black Hawks tied the score 3-3 with 01.28 remaining of the third period after a goal from Miko Matikka , assisted by Ben Robertson and Griffin Erdman .

In overtime, it took 4:13 before Owen West scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jak Vaarwerk .

Next games:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Buccaneers hosting the Stampede at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, and the Black Hawks playing the RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.

