Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Des Moines Buccaneers beat Dubuque Fighting Saints in overtime

The Des Moines Buccaneers hosted the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Des Moines prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

img_500262442_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 03, 2023 10:13 PM

The Des Moines Buccaneers hosted the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Des Moines prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Des Moines' Jak Vaarwerk scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Buccaneers took the lead when Lubomir Kupco scored the first goal assisted by Jack Reimann and Aiden Van Rooyan .

Halfway through, Ryan St. Louis scored a goal, assisted by Noah Powell and Nils Juntorp , making the score 1-1.

The Fighting Saints made it 2-1 late when James Reeder scored, assisted by Jake Sondreal .

ADVERTISEMENT

Buccaneers' Braden Rourke tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Henry Bartle and Michael Bevilacqua assisted.

In overtime, it took 43 seconds before Jak Vaarwerk scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Michael Bevilacqua and Joey Muldowney .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
ushl logo gif v2.gif
USHL
USHL commissioner Bill Robertson won't seek another contract
March 03, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
USHL DES MOINES BUCCANEERS.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook; Dubuque defeats Chicago, Gamblers tender Lev Katzin and trade deadline now in rearview mirror
March 02, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_106.jpg
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for March 1: Teams gear up for stretch run as calendar flips to March
March 01, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine