Des Moines Buccaneers beat Dubuque Fighting Saints in overtime

The Des Moines Buccaneers hosted the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Des Moines prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Des Moines' Jak Vaarwerk scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Buccaneers took the lead when Lubomir Kupco scored the first goal assisted by Jack Reimann and Aiden Van Rooyan .

Halfway through, Ryan St. Louis scored a goal, assisted by Noah Powell and Nils Juntorp , making the score 1-1.

The Fighting Saints made it 2-1 late when James Reeder scored, assisted by Jake Sondreal .

ADVERTISEMENT

Buccaneers' Braden Rourke tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Henry Bartle and Michael Bevilacqua assisted.

In overtime, it took 43 seconds before Jak Vaarwerk scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Michael Bevilacqua and Joey Muldowney .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.