Connelly's two goals net Tri-City Storm victory over Sioux Falls Stampede

The Tri-City Storm bested the visiting Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday, ending 6-4.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Daimon Gardner . Sebastian Tornqvist assisted.

The Stampede's Samuel Harris tied the game 1-1 with a minute left into the first, assisted by Maddox Fleming and J.j. Wiebusch .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Storm led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Isaac Gordon tied it up 3-3 early in the third period, assisted by Max Rud and Samuel Harris.

Trevor Connelly took the lead four minutes later.

Kieran Cebrian increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Alex Bump and Jake Richard .

Isaac Gordon narrowed the gap to 5-4 three minutes later, assisted by Will McDonough .

The Storm increased the lead to 6-4 with 01.05 remaining of the third after a goal from Jake Richard.

The Storm have now racked up five straight home wins.

Next games:

The Storm host Omaha on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center. The Stampede visit Waterloo to play the Black Hawks on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.