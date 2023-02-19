Connelly scores 2 in Tri-City Storm's win over Sioux City Musketeers

The Tri-City Storm won against the hosting Sioux City Musketeers 5-2 on Saturday.

The hosting Musketeers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ryan Conmy . Ty Hanson assisted.

The Storm tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Cale Ashcroft in the first period, assisted by Jake Richard .

The Storm made it 2-1 late in the second period when Trevor Connelly found the back of the net.

The Storm increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Trevor Connelly scored yet again, assisted by Dane Dowiak and Sebastian Tornqvist .

Alex Bump increased the lead to 4-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Jake Richard and Kieran Cebrian .

Tanner Adams increased the lead to 5-1 six minutes later, assisted by Graham Gamache and Evan Werner .

The Musketeers narrowed the gap to 5-2 with six seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Sam Deckhut , assisted by Ben Doran and Tyler Hotson .

Next games:

On Sunday, the Musketeers will play the Stars at 3:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center, and the Storm will play the Stampede at 4:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.