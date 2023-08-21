College commitments, coaching hires and a trade highlight August as USHL teams gear up for the 2023-24 season

The start of the USHL regular season is officially less than a month away as teams make their final preparations ahead of training camp and gear up for the 2023-24 campaign.

While August is typically a rather slow month around the league, there has been some activity behind the bench and a flurry of college commitments, along with a trade and some schedule-related news.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine has more on what you might’ve missed.

Lincoln adds forward Justin Varner from Youngstown

The defending Clark Cup champs remained active on the off-season trade front as Youngstown shipped forward Justin Varner and a 2024 Phase II 10th-round pick to Lincoln on Monday morning for a 2024 Phase I and Phase II third-round pick.

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨



The Lincoln Stars have acquired forward Justin Varner and a 2024 Phase II 10th Round Pick from Youngstown.



— Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) August 21, 2023

Varner, 19, spent the last two seasons in Youngstown and helped the Phantoms clinch the organization’s first Clark Cup in May.

The Shelby Township, Mich., native racked up 12 goals and 27 points last season and has 54 points (23-31) in 113 career USHL games. He also played in eight games last spring during the playoffs, including Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals, which clinched the series.

Varner was a one-time Michigan State commit, but is currently not committed.

"We are very excited to add Justin to our club," Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo told The Rink Live. "His experience and leadership on and off the ice will be a welcome addition to a relatively young group."

Deskins and Kosecki receive extensions

Speaking of the Phantoms, Youngstown also announced a pair of extensions last week for co-general managers, Jason Deskins and Ryan Kosecki. The extension will keep the pair in Youngstown through the 2028-2029 USHL season.

The Youngstown Phantoms, in conjunction with Black Bear Sports Group and Phantom Fireworks, have agreed to contract extensions for Co-General Managers, Jason Deskins and Ryan Kosecki. This extension will keep the pair in Youngstown through the 2028-2029 USHL season.



— Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) August 8, 2023

Deskins and Kosecki took over as co-general managers prior to the 2021-2022 USHL season and have led the organization to a 67-42-10-5 record.

The Phantoms won their first Clark Cup under the pair and also had six players drafted in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, a USHL record for an individual team.

“Jason, Ryan, and I share a vision for the attributes we are looking for in our players, the type of hockey we want to play and the culture we want to preserve in our organization,” team president Andrew Goldman said in a statement.

“Working with them has been a cohesive and collaborative process that has led to a Clark Cup championship in just two short years. I couldn't be more excited to continue to partner with them for many years to come.”

Force and Stampede round out 2023-24 coaching staffs

Fargo and Sioux Falls both had multiple vacancies to fill behind their respective benches this summer, especially the Force, who saw their head coach — Nick Oliver — and a pair of assistants — Chad Demers and Andrew Magera — accept jobs at the NCAA level.

However, both teams have completed their coaching staffs in recent weeks. Fargo added Corey Leivermann and Jackson Keane to its bench, while Sioux Falls has named Dustin Carlson and Ryan Black its new assistants, replacing Ryan Cruthers and Brandon Wildung.

All of this summer’s USHL coaching hires and changes can be found here.

August includes a slew of college commitments for future USHL players

With schools having the ability to offer scholarships and players having the ability to take official visits starting on Aug. 1, several USHL tenders or 2023 draft picks have announced their college commitments this month.

Dubuque’s Thatcher Bernstein (Harvard), Green Bay’s Niles Benson (Harvard), Sioux Falls’ Matthew Grimes (Minnesota), Chicago’s Teddy Mutryn (Boston College), Fargo’s Masun Fleece (Penn State) and Muskegon’s Sam Spehar (Denver) are among the names USHL fans can expect to hear this season and beyond.

A full list of commits can be found here.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:





Omaha to host Lancer Bowl Preseason Tournament

While the USHL regular season doesn’t officially start until Sept. 20, fans of the eight Western Conference teams can get an early fill of hockey the weekend of Sept. 8-10.

Omaha will host the Lancer Bowl Preseason Tournament at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, as each team will play at least two games. The tournament starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 with a game between Des Moines and Sioux City, and concludes on Sunday, Sept. 10 with a 4 p.m. game between Lincoln and Sioux City.

Tickets cost $10 for the day or fans can purchase a weekend-long pass for $25. The full schedule can be found here.