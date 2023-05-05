Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Cole Knuble goes upstairs to lift Fargo Force to Western Conference finals opening victory

Knuble scores on the power play with 44 seconds remaining while Matej Marinov records 21 saves for the shutout victory

Fargo Force's Cole Knuble (22) watches his shot score against Lincoln during Game 1 of the USHL Western Conference finals Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum
Ryan Spitza
By Ryan Spitza
May 04, 2023 at 11:03 PM

FARGO — Thursday night's opening game of the USHL Western Conference Finals between the Lincoln Stars and Fargo Force at Scheels Arena looked like your typical playoff hockey game.

Neither team giving an inch, neither team finding the net, a game that was destined to go to overtime.

Cole Knuble had other plans.

With 44 seconds remaining in regulation and Fargo threatening with a 5-on-3 power play chance, Knuble made a move out front and beat Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead top-shelf, sending the Scheels Arena crowd into a roar as Fargo held on for a 1-0 victory.

It was Knuble's first goal of the Clark Cup Playoffs, one that couldn't have come at a better time after Fargo was previously 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

"We were 0-for-3, but we had a lot of good chances," Knuble said. "It was bound to go in and we capitalized in the third."

Fargo Force's Cole Knuble skates to the bench to celebrate his goal against Lincoln during Game 1 of the USHL Western Conference Finals Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Perhaps it was a non-call with roughly five minutes remaining that set off the sequence of events leading to Knuble's game-winner. It started with a trip in the neutral zone that went uncalled on Lincoln and triggered a roar of frustration from the home crowd.

With 3:13 left, Fargo's Anthony Menghini was sent to the box on a crosscheck, further disgruntling the crowd. Thirty-six seconds later, Lincoln's Mason Marcellus was sent off for slashing to make it 4-on-4. Then Lincoln's Tanner Ludtke was whistled for interference with 1:20 remaining, giving Fargo seven seconds of 5-on-4 followed by 36 seconds of 5-on-3 — a golden opportunity for the Force to walk it off.

Knuble did just that while Force goalie Matej Marinov recorded 22 saves in the shutout victory.

Fargo Force's Matej Marinov watches the puck during Game 1 of the USHL Western Conference Finals against Lincoln on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum

It was also a birthday win for head coach Nick Oliver, who commented on his team's power play woes from early in the contest before finally capitalizing when it mattered most.

"The power play I thought had some good looks but didn't cash in," Oliver said. "That's the sign of a good power play, right? If you don't get the first couple and are unable to execute, just stay with it and trust in what you're doing and obviously the 5-on-3 came through for us."

Oliver also credited Marinov's stellar performance between the pipes.

"Competitive, made some good saves for us and handled the puck well," Oliver said. "He's a competitor and did a great job tonight."

When pucks aren't going in, Oliver said the mentality must remain the same in the sense that one will hit twine eventually.

"You have to think that way," Oliver said. "The biggest thing in games like that where it's 0-0 and really tight checking is that you can't try to force it and you can't really change up your plan. You just have to stay with it, trust in it and fight for that bounce."

Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead defends against Fargo Force’s Owen Mehlenbacher during their Game 1 of the USHL Western Conference Finals Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Both teams weren't without chances earlier in the contest. Lincoln's Klavs Veinbergs rang one off the pipe in the first period while Jack Larrigan had a chance to give the Stars the lead on a penalty shot later in the first. The shot was set aside by Marinov to keep it a scoreless deadlock.

Fargo's Joe Palodichuk also hit iron late in the third period which would've given the Force the lead with just over four minutes remaining.

Verner Miettinen and Leo Gruba assisted on Knuble's goal. Final shots were 31-22 in favor of Fargo, with Whitehead making 30 saves in net for the Stars.

Fargo finished 1-for-5 on the power play. Lincoln was 0-for-1.

Game 2 of the best-of-five Western Conference Finals is set for Friday night at 7:05 p.m. back at Scheels Arena.

Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead rests during a review of a possible goal by the Fargo Force during Game 1 of the USHL Western Conference Finals Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Lincoln 0-0-0-0

Fargo 0-0-1-1

FIRST PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: 1, F, Joe Palodichuk (tripping) 13:32. 1, L, German Yavash (boarding), 16:00.

SECOND PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: 2, F, Cole Knuble (roughing) 1:50. 2, L, Mason Marcellus (roughing), 1:50. 3, L, Cole Crusberg-Roseen (tripping) 5:34. 4, L, Henry Nelson (holding), 12:49.

THIRD PERIOD: 1, F, Knuble (Verner Miettinen, Leo Gruba), 19:16 (pp). Penalties: 3, F, Menghini (cross checking), 16:47. 5, L, Marcellus (slashing), 17:23. 6, L, Tanner Ludtke (interference), 18:40.

SHOTS: L, 9-5-7-21. Fargo 11-12-8-31.

SAVES: L, Whitehead, 30 on 31; Fargo, Marinov 21 on 21.

POWER PLAY: L 0 of 1, Fargo 1 of 5.

PENALTY SHOTS: 1, L, Jack Larrigan (Marinov save), 13:32 (first).

REFEREES: Jared Cummins, Anthony Vikhter. LINESMEN: Benjamin Gawlik, Aaron Mostrom

A-2,489

Fargo Force's Kyle Smolen pressures Lincoln’s Cameron Whitehead during Game 1 of the USHL Western Conference Finals Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum

