Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Clark Cup rematch of five years ago has former Phantom, Force player recalling amazing run to title

Though it had a look of a new team, Griffin Loughran says 2017-18 Fargo title squad formed a tight bond

051018.S.FF.Force
Fargo Force winger Griffin Loughran during the 2017-18 season.
David Samson / The Forum
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 2:40 PM

FARGO — Griffin Loughran said a few years ago he probably wasn’t ready to play in the USHL in 2016. The seventh-round draft pick by Youngstown that year was coming off a 55-goal, 114-point campaign with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres 18U team and had to change his game with the Phantoms.

As a goal scorer, he said, “I didn't really know how to play that third, fourth line role of being an energy guy and getting under people's skin. So it was tough for me to adjust for that.”

Scratched for all of a five-game, 15-day road trip with the Phantoms and having only two points in nine games, he was bumped to Corpus Christi of the NAHL and re-drafted by the Fargo Force that next season.

Then Force head coach and current general manager Cary Eades said Loughran's competitiveness drew the team to go after him. Plus, "he was a real thorn in people's side and pain the butt to play against," he said.

That season in Fargo gave Loughran's hockey career a major boost. The Force won the club’s only Clark Cup with that 3-1 series win over Youngstown and he was named the playoff MVP.

ADVERTISEMENT

I remember that feeling of not playing and I just wanted to prove them wrong.
Griffin Loughran

That 2017-18 series will be revived as the Force play the Phantoms in the Clark Cup championship best-of-five series beginning Friday night at Scheels Arena. For the Phantoms, its their second chance at winning the club’s first championship in its 20-year existence.

Known as a scorer who also racked up penalty minutes at times, Loughran joined several new faces on the Force five seasons ago. Players such as Ty Farmer, Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup and goaltender Strauss Mann earned USHL individual honors that season, but there were only a handful of second-year players on that squad.

“I don’t think we had any one huge scoring line,” Eades said.

The Force players soon found its NHL counterpart in the Vegas Golden Knights.

041918.S.FF.Force.Loughran
Griffin Loughran, center, of the Fargo Force celebrates a goal against Tri-City during their Clark Cup playoff hockey game Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

“It was their first year in the league in the NHL and they had a bunch of second-chance players from different teams in the NHL,” Loughran said. “We had a bunch of different players from all different junior teams, different teams in the USHL.”

The Force finished third in the Western Conference that season. Eades said his team benefited from the mid-season additions of defensemen Evan Bell, from the Chicago Steel, and Robbie Stucker, who had played five games at Merrimack, who not only helped solidify the blue line, but the team.

“It was a bunch of characters that really played their best hockey at the end of the year and were a pretty formidable team,” Eades said.

If Vegas could make it work, so could the Force, and that was the belief in the locker room, Loughran said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fueled by winning 14 of its last 16 games, it was simply a matter of putting all the pieces together. In Loughran’s only season with the Force, he set the team record with a six-point night, scoring three goals in a 6-5 win over Waterloo in early November.

Already backstopped by the best goaltending in Force history, Fargo turned a 23-14-7 record and a second-straight loss on Feb. 23 into quite a run.

“We kind of looked at it as a last-chance resort to even making the playoffs,” Loughran said. “We kind of bound to that and said ‘Screw it. We’ve got a chance to go out and make something for ourselves’ and we certainly did that, that’s for sure.”

Since his Clark Cup MVP award, Loughran scored 38 goals between Northern Michigan and Michigan State. The Orchard Park, N.Y., native transferred again to a school closer to home, Canisius — ideally for him, nicknamed the Golden Griffins — for his fifth and final season. Sitting out last year due to the NCAA rule for double transfers, he still made the trip with the Golden Griffins to Scheels Arena for the NCAA Regional in March against Minnesota.

Returning to Scheels Arena, where he produced 42 points in 50 games for the Force in the 2017-18 season, brought back good memories.

Loughran said the Force players that season were a tight group, often taking in movies or shooting pool together. They also made it a routine to meet at Kroll’s Diner for milkshakes on Thursday’s before departing for a weekend series.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
SiouxFalls10082022-77 (1).jpg
USHL
UND commit Mac Swanson thriving in USHL playoffs
Despite being one of the youngest players in the league, Swanson enters the Clark Cup Finals as the leading scorer for the Fargo Force.
May 11, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Cole Knuble bench celly.JPG
USHL
Cole Knuble leads the way as the Fargo Force look to achieve their ultimate goal and win the Clark Cup
Cole Knuble has six goals and nine points through six playoff games. From timely goals to key faceoffs, Knuble has done it all
May 11, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
Phantoms clinch Eastern Conference with OT win over Chicago and advance to Clark Cup Finals
William Whitelaw nets overtime-winner as the Youngstown Phantoms advance to the Clark Cup Finals for just the second time in franchise history
May 09, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Game 4 Grimes Goal Celebration Fargo vs. Lincoln.JPG
USHL
Despite falling in the Western Conference Final, it's been a 'hell of a year' for the Lincoln Stars
The Lincoln Stars reached the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2012 after a season that featured the league's second-best home record and three All-USHL selections
May 09, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
IMG_1547.jpg
USHL
Youngstown moves within a game of Clark Cup Final with 4-1 win over Chicago
Phantoms take early lead and never trail Monday night, grabbing 2-1 series lead in Eastern Conference Final
May 09, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fargo celebration 2.JPG
USHL
A Force to be reckoned with; Fargo advances to Clark Cup Finals with five-goal third period
Cole Knuble scores four goals as Fargo clinches the Western Conference title against Lincoln in wild fashion
May 09, 2023 12:17 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fargo Lincoln Buckberger Russell Netfront Game 3.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars will try to stave off elimination Monday night
After falling in Game 3 on Sunday, the Lincoln Stars will try to force a fifth game in the Western Conference Finals and keep their season alive
May 08, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fargo vs. Lincoln Leo Gruba Goal Game 3.JPG
USHL
Force respond with 3-2 win in Lincoln and take series lead in the Western Conference Finals
Cole Knuble nets the eventual game-winner and Anton Castro makes 42 saves as the Force move one win away from the Clark Cup Finals
May 07, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jack Harvey.jpeg
USHL
Chicago and Youngstown split first two games in the Eastern Conference Finals
Phantoms take a 1-0 series lead with 4-1 win while Steel respond with a 5-2 win of their own, sending the series to Eastern Ohio tied 1-1
May 07, 2023 01:09 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Mason Marcellus Lincoln.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars captain Mason Marcellus shines on and off the ice
Marcellus scored a career-high 19 goals and 68 points in his second USHL season. The Quinnipiac commit now has seven points through seven playoff games and has come through in the biggest moments
May 06, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

“It’s the funny stuff that you remember the most, you know, when you look back on the season,” he said. “You can remember all the good times and all the good laughs you had, and that’s what brings teams close together and plays that much harder for each other. You want to do whatever it takes for each other out there.”

The inaugural Golden Knights team advanced all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals, but lost to Washington. The 2017-18 Force finished the job, the only team to do so in Fargo’s five trips to the finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team rolled through the playoffs, never needing a deciding game. First it was 2-0 over Tri-City, 3-1 over Omaha, 3-1 over Anderson Cup-winning Waterloo and 3-1 over Youngstown.

051718.s.ff.force
Fargo Force players and coaches watch play against Youngstown on Friday, May 11, 2018, during the USHL Clark Cup Finals series at Scheels Arena. David Samson / The Forum
David Samson / The Forum

It was former Phantoms in Loughran and Farmer who led the way in the finals. Farmer scored the championship-clinching goal late in Game 4 to give Fargo the 3-1 series victory. Loughran had seven goals and two assists in the 13 playoff games to earn MVP honors.

Plus, he just wanted to finally show Youngstown what he could do after he sat during that long road trip a year before.

“That was probably the most frustrating thing that I kept in the back of my mind when I was playing Youngstown for Fargo,” Loughran said. “I remember that feeling of not playing and I just wanted to prove them wrong.”

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
What to read next
050623.S.FF.Lincoln.Yavash
USHL
Beer: Lincoln makes its push, thanks to the captain
The Stars' on-ice leadership decided to lead by example and Mason Marcellus did that with the game-winner to tie series
May 05, 2023 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
050623.S.FF.Lincoln.Grimes
USHL
Mason Marcellus' goal lifts Lincoln to Game 2 victory in Western Conference finals
The best-of-five Clark Cup Playoffs series between the Force and Stars is tied 1-1 and now shifts to Lincoln, Neb., for Game 3 on Sunday night.
May 05, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
Macklin Celebrini Chicago 2.jpg
USHL
Chicago forward Macklin Celebrini adds his latest piece of hardware as the USHL Player of the Year
Chicago's Celebrini becomes the third player in franchise history and the third rookie in league history to take be named USHL Player of the Year
May 05, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Waterloo Black Hawks.JPG
USHL
Waterloo's Bryn Chyzyk named USHL General Manager of the Year
Former UND forward Bryn Chyzyk named USHL GM of the Year in his second season
May 05, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT