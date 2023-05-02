Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Chicago's Macklin Celebrini named USHL Rookie of the Year

After racking up a league-leading 46 goals and 86 points, Chicago's Celebrini adds the latest accolade to his dominant USHL rookie season

Macklin Celebrini.jpg
Chicago forward Macklin Celebrini was named the USHL Forward of the Week four times this season and was named the USHL Rookie of the Year Tuesday morning.
Contributed / Chicago Steel
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 10:13 AM

The USHL individual awards continued Tuesday morning and to no surprise, Chicago’s Macklin Celebrini has been named the USHL Rookie of the Year.

Celebrini becomes the fourth player in Chicago's franchise history to win the award, joining Brendan Brisson (2020), Robby Jackson (2014) and Danny Richmond (2002).

“Mack’s work ethic is phenomenal,” Chicago head coach Mike Garman told The Rink Live earlier this season. “He’s always working to put his teammates in good situations. It's always nice to see his effort get rewarded, but most of all he's a great teammate and leader.”

Celebrini scored a USHL-leading 46 goals and 86 points this season, which were the most points by a U17 player in league history. He also led the league with 21 power-play goals and eight game-winning goals, and his 21 power-play tallies were also a Chicago single-season franchise record.

Celebrini had 13 multi-goal games — which included four hat tricks — and put together arguably the league’s most impressive individual performance with a five-goal game on Feb. 18.

Celebrini was limited to 50 games as he left early to join Canada at the U18 World Championships. The Boston University commit was on pace to surpass the 100-point mark in the USHL but still averaged 1.72 points per game.

"Mack's adjustment to the USHL as a rookie was astounding," Garman said in a statement. "Every week you could see him developing as a player and becoming more dominant. His relentless work ethic on and off the ice is a huge reason why he enjoyed so much success in his rookie season."

The offense followed him across the pond too as Celebrini scored six goals and racked up 15 points in seven games in Switzerland.

His 15 points ranked fifth in the tournament and his last goal was his biggest — the overtime-winner in the bronze medal game.

The Vancouver native will now rejoin the Steel for the Eastern Conference Finals and try to help Chicago capture the Clark Cup. Although Celebrini is still just 16, he’s likely heading to BU next season.

He’s already received plenty of buzz as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft too.

Celebrini was one of six players named to the USHL-All Rookie First Team Monday morning along with forwards Ryan Conmy (Sioux City) and Mac Swanson (Fargo), defensemen Artyom Levshunov (Green Bay) and Will Felicio (Madison), and goaltender Michael Hrabal (Omaha).

League awards are voted on by each member club’s general manager after each club nominates their players for awards. The USHL will announce its Defenseman of the Year (10 a.m.), Goaltender of the Year (noon) and Forward of the Year (2 p.m.) on Thursday. May 4.

To view the full schedule of awards for this week, click here.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
