Chicago's Macklin Celebrini continues sensational rookie season with five-goal night

CHICAGO - Chicago Steel forward Macklin Celebrini continues to turn heads in his sensational USHL rookie season.

The potential No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft found the back of the net five times Saturday night, bringing his season total to 35.

Celebrini already has seven goals this weekend and the Steel still have one game left Sunday afternoon.

“Five goals is incredible,” Chicago head coach Mike Garman said during his postgame press conference. “He’s incredible and we’re lucky to have him.”

Celebrini has racked up 11 goals and 14 points over his past four games and leads the USHL in both goals (35) and points (61). The Boston University commit is averaging a staggering 1.69 points per game through 36 games.

As if that isn’t impressive enough, Celebrini is still just 16 and won’t turn 17 until June.

Celebrini’s five-goal game was the first in Chicago’s franchise history and the USHL’s first five-goal game since April 12, 2019 ( Jason Polin, Cedar Rapids).

It’s also his third five-point game, ninth multi-goal game and third hat trick of the season.

Chicago had another phenom last winter in Adam Fantilli, who racked up 74 points (37-37-74) in 54 games. However, what Celebrini is doing right now - especially considering his age and the rate he’s producing at - is simply remarkable.

“He’s so excited to work,” Garman said. “He’s such a good teammate, he does everything right in practice, in the weight room and drives a lot of our team’s intense work ethic. It’s really a joy to have him on the team.”

Celebrini (5), Anthony Dowd, Quinn Finley and Nick Moldenhauer all found the back of the net in Chicago’s 8-5 win over the USNTDP U-17 team Saturday night.

As a team the Steel have won six straight and are 7-2-1-0 in their last 10. Chicago now holds a seven-point lead atop the Eastern Conference and after a brief slump last month, the Steel are starting to once again fire on all cylinders.

“I think we’re learning really important lessons right now and when we were going through adversity we said that was the point of it,” Garman said. “I think the guys have done a great job of taking those lessons and transforming their game. Having said that, there's a lot that we still need to work on and we know that our best is infront of us.”

OT magic continues in Des Moines

Des Moines won its third straight game in overtime Saturday night with a 3-2 win over Sioux Falls. Michael Bevilacqua scored his second overtime-winner of the week 40 seconds into the extra session, burying a feed from Jak Vaarwerk.

Vaarwerk had two assists in the win and has 13 points (3-10-13) in his last nine games. Vaarwerk also has a four-game point streak.

The win vaulted Des Moines over Sioux Falls in the standings and if the playoffs were to start today, Matt Curley’s club would be in.

Fargo completes sweep of Stars

Tanner Ludtke gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead early in the first. However, three of the next four goals came from the home side Saturday in Fargo.

Jakob Stender, Charlie Russell and JP Turner scored the goals and Matej Marinov made 34 saves in Fargo’s second 3-2 win over Lincoln of the weekend.

The Force have points in nine straight (8-0-1-0) and now lead Waterloo by nine points in the Western Conference.

Black Hawks fall in Cedar Rapids

Speaking of Waterloo, the Black Hawks suffered their second loss of the weekend Saturday at The Stable. Nate Benoit and Garrett Schifsky scored third-period goals to make it interesting but it wasn’t enough in a 4-3 loss at Cedar Rapids.

Ryan Walsh scored a pair of goals and added an assist in the win and is now second in the USHL with 53 points (18-35-53). Cedar Rapids goaltender Bruno Bruveris made 34 saves and earned his 16th win of the season.

Callow nets pair of Muskegon’s win over Green Bay

Michael Callow notched his third two-goal night of the season in Muskegon’s 4-2 win over Green Bay. The win salvaged a weekend split and the Lumberjacks are 4-6-0-0 in their last 10.

Despite trading three of their top scorers last month, the Lumberjacks are still just four points out of a playoff spot.

